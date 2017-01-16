 
 

New Urine Test Can Reveal How Healthy Your Diet Really Is

Simple urine test can tell what a person eats.

How do your eating habits measure up? UK researchers have developed a simple urine test that can reveal everything about what you eat. With this information, you can determine whether your diet is good for your health.

The test takes just five minutes to measure biological markers in urine that are caused by the breakdown of different types of foods like meat, fish, chicken, fruits and vegetables. The simple test can also provide a more specific answer to how much fat, carbs, sugar and protein a person has taken.

Although the test is in its early stage but it could be used to track patient’s diet in future. Furthermore, it could assist in weight loss programs by monitoring a person’s food intake.

“A major weakness in all nutrition and diet studies is that we have no true measure of what people eat. We rely solely on people keeping logs of their daily diets - but studies suggest around 60 per cent of people misreport what they eat to some extent. This test could be the first independent indicator of the quality of a person's diet - and what they are really eating.” Co researcher Gary Frost from Imperial College London said in a statement.

For the study, researchers asked 19 participants to follow four different diet programs. The diet programs ranged from very healthy to very unhealthy based on the WHO dietary guidelines. Participants spent their next three days in a London research facility, throughout which they were monitored by researchers and their urine samples were also collected three times a day.

These urine samples enabled researchers to detect the biomarkers in urine as a result of the breakdown of food items. From this information, researchers developed a simple urine test that can provide an indicator of whether a person is eating healthy.

Researchers then assessed the accuracy of the test by looking at the urine samples and daily diets of 225 UK volunteers as well as 66 people from Denmark.

The test showed promising results as researchers were able to accurately predict the diet of 291 volunteers.

“For the first time, this research offers an objective way of assessing the overall healthiness of people’s diet without all the hassles, biases and errors of recording what they have eaten.” Co-author Professor John Matters from Newcastle University said.

Currently, researchers are working to improve the quality and accuracy of the test and are hoping that the test could be widely available within two years.

