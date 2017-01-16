Intel Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Tom Brady

Tom Brady is already for sure at the Big Game. The Patriots made it to the AFC Championships. No matter if the Patriots win next week, Tom Brady will be in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast. The NFL star will be in the Intel Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Intel is the first brand to release its Super Bowl 2017 online ahead of the Big Game.

The Four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady showcases how Intel’s 360 replay technology is transforming the sports viewing experience. The same replay technology that is featured in the FOX Sports game broadcast is demonstrated in the Intel commercial as Brady’s mundane morning routine is transformed into highlight-worthy moments.

During the Intel Super Bowl 2017 ad, Brady goes about his daily morning routine off the field: stretching as he wakes up, brushing his teeth, and whipping up a batch of his legendary “Brady Cakes” pancakes. All of Brady’s activity can be seen from every single angle. Intel 360 makes anything look epic, both on and off the field.

The Intel Superbowl ad is entertaining and Tom Brady is not afraid to show off his comedic talent. The Intel Super Bowl 2017 ad is though too "quite" to stand out. It's only value comes from Brady. Without Brady the ad would not work at all. Super Bowl ads need to be more intense in any dimension to stand out.

“There is nothing like the experience of being on the field in the center of the action in the biggest game of the year and now Intel technology is making it possible for fans to experience the action like never before,” said Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots. “I’m excited for the potential of this incredibly unique 360 replay technology to transform the viewing experience for sports fans.”

Intel 360 replay technology allows broadcasters to pause key moments in the game and view the action in 3D from any angle. Intel’s 360-degree replay technology uses advanced computing and high-definition cameras to create enhanced replays and highlights. For this game, 38 cameras were installed in Houston throughout the stadium. Each clip that will air is only 15-30 seconds long and is around 1TB of data.

Additionally, for the first time, Intel will enable viewers to experience the game from the player’s point of view as if they were on the field. “Be the Player” uses Intel 360 replay technology to freeze a moment in the game and see the field from the player’s standpoint. The technology can bring a viewer onto the field from the quarterback’s position to see what it’s like to catch the snap, see the options and feel the pressure of the line rushing toward them. Commentators can share a new level of insight into the gametime decisions players have to make, as well as give an entirely new perspective to fans.

“We are building the foundation to take sports and technology to new heights with solutions that will allow fans to experience the game like never before, all in a personalized way,” said James Carwana, general manager, Intel Sports Group. “Intel’s technology in the biggest football game of the year is one example of how we are driving a new wave of powerful technologies that will transform sports for athletes, teams, fans, coaches and even broadcasters.”

Intel is also partnering with Tom Brady to create an Intel 360 user-generated video. Fans can visit experiencemore.intel.com to create their own frame of the star to add to a user-generated video. The best images created of Brady will be aggregated in a gallery available online for sharing and exploration. The challenge culminates with the release of the video on Sunday, Feb. 5.

