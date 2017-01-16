Trump threatens 35% tax on BMW for cars made in Mexico and imported to US

BMW is the latest automaker to land on President-elect Trump's radar for moving production of some of its cars to Mexico that it intends to import into the US and sell to Americans. BMW had announced plans to build a new plant in Mexico specifically for exporting cars to the US. During an interview with a German publication called Bild given last Sunday, Trump said that BMW should build its new factory in the US.

Trump went on to say that building the plant in the US would be better for BMW. Trump has warned many automakers, BMW included that building cars in Mexico for import into the US would force an import tax of 35% on the automakers.

A BMW spokeswoman has stated that the BMW plant was planned for San Luis Potosi and would be used to build the 3 Series BMW starting in 2019. The output from the plant would be intended to be shipped globally. There are already 3 Series plants in Germany and China. Trump is big on reciprocity in trading between countries. He says that BMW is doing very well in the US, but few Germans buy American-made cars.

Trump calls the trade discrepancy an unfair one-way street. Trump says he is an advocate of free trade, but not at any cost. BMW notes that it already directly and indirectly employees almost 70,000 workers in the US.