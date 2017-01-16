 
 

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 10 Iridium NEXT Satellites

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 5:19am CST

 


 

SpaceX successfully returns to launch as 10 Iridium Communications satellites delivered into orbit by Falcon 9 on Saturday

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp got successful in sending communication satellites into orbit on Saturday. It was its first flight after destruction of fireball rocket in Florida sep1.

From Vandenberg Air Force Base on California’s central coast, Falcon 9 rocket carried 10 Iridium Communications Inc.satellites after 9.54 a.m., clearing the sky and giving view of Pacific Ocean.

Musk said that it seems a good mission a sit deployed 10 iridium satellites. The twitter post says: “Rocket is stable on the drone ship.”

The tweet by Iridium CEO Matthew Desch says  “Thanks @elonmusk -- a perfect flight! Loved watching sats deploy with you in the control room.” 

The mission had three successes, including launch, drone ship landing and the completion. It was a good new year’s start for SpaceX that will also launch 20 to 24 rockets in 2017.

Space X completed 8 missions in 2016 and Iridium is its biggest commercial satellite that will have 6 launches from Vandenberg, according to Bloomberg.

NASA made a contract with SpaceX for sending astronauts to ISS in November and May 2018 as a first test flight.

Musk’s aim was to send humans in a Mars that’s why he developed his company Tesla Motors Inc. 15 years ago. The company develops rockets in Hawthorne, California,  also launches commercial satellites, and flies NASA and US military’s missions. Hawthorne, California has more than 5000 employees, said Musk CEO of the company.

$4.2 billion worth NASA contracts by Space X are running for resupplying ISS, using dragon spacecraft, and taking astronauts from the U.S.

The communication satellites will become Iridium’s constellation network. The satellites will provide services to air controllers for monitoring planes that fly over oceans worldwide. Iridium depends on SpaceX for taking 70 satellites through 7 launches within next 14 to 18 months.

These satellites would help Iridium give both new and old services without any hindrance. The current satellites are about 19 years old.

A temporary orbit contains the satellites 390 miles over the earth for testing. After testing, the satellites will move into another 780km orbit and will serve Iridium’s customers, said the company.

