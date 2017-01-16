 
 

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office
Last weekend, the cast of Hidden Figures including Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae celebrated the movie’s success over Rogue One’s weekend with a terrific haul.

The women centric biographical comedy-drama of three African American mathematician women who played a crucial role in sending the first U.S. astronaut in space.

The success followed the movie over this weekend as well as it grossed an estimated $20.4 million for the three-day and is expected to finish over $25 million for the holiday weekend which is also the Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend.

This weekend’s earning will add to a total of $59.7 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo. Amazing performances by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae playing the roles of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson respectively are also favorites for Oscar season.

In close competition was Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood based musical, La La Land which acquired a boost after the Golden Globes last weekend. Both of its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone received Golden Globes for their performances in the movie as well as Damien Chazelle in the Director’s category and the movie’s win in the Best Musical or Comedy category.

The movie placed second for the three-day is grossing an impressive $14.5 million for the three-day weekend from 1,848 theaters. To date, the movie has earned just over $74 million at home and nearly $129 million globally.

The surprise hit for many over the weekend was the low-budget horror movie, The Bye Bye Man which finished in fifth place this weekend. Earning an estimated $13.38 million, the movie cashed in on the Friday the 13th premise and performed better than the critics’ and experts expectations.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

