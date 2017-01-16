 
 

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms At The Box Office

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 8:20am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

When The Accountant performed better than expected three months ago, many of the critics and the experts led to the conclusion that Ben Affleck was certainly able to carry a movie.

This green flagged other movies starring the actor and he continued on to promote his movie Live by Night. A drama set in the period of Probation about a group of Boston-bred gangsters who set up shop in balmy Florida during the Prohibition era and face off against the competition and the Ku Klux Klan.

The film written, directed, co-produced and starring Ben Affleck managed to earned a mere $7.2 million in 2,471 theaters off $65 million budget. The movie featuring a star-cast including, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Chris Cooper has underperformed on the box office.

It is not the only movie to perform so. Martin Scorsese’s religious drama, Silence starring Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson and Adam Driver only managed to gross a mere $1.9 million over the weekend. With a production budget close to $50 million and with Scorsese’s name all over it, the experts are calling it the most under-received movie by the acclaimed director.

The third movie to underperform on this weekend’s box office was Paramount’s Monster Trucks starring Lucas Till. The movie only managed to gross $10.5 million over the weekend, according to Variety.

Directed by Chris Wedge's, the action film cost a whopping $125 million to make, Monster Trucks has made $14.7 million overseas, making for a projected worldwide total of $28.8 million.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

