 
 

Filing Taxes For The First Time? How To Get Started

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 8:54am CST | by , in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

It is officially that time of the year, tax season. While many people won't file for a few months, it is important for some people to get started now. Many of us have amassed "official tax document" mailers that may or may not be opened. As excited as many people are for a nice return, it is difficult to understand what you need so successfully complete your taxes.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

So what do you need to do your taxes? What happens if you do them wrong? Do you need to hire someone to do your taxes? 

The first step is that procrastinating is not the best way to deal with anything. You have to file your return by April 15, or at least file an extension form by then. If you are due a refund, the sooner you can get them in, the better.

To make everything seem less confusing, we have a few tips and tricks to help you out:

Step 1: Do I Have to File Taxes?

The first step is to see if you have to file at all. There are plenty of things that can change your filing status - schooling, age, living at home, whether your parents claim you as a dependent, and how much you earned. You are required to file a tax return if you earned more than $5,000 in many cases.

Step 2: Gather 2016 Tax Documents

Now, you have to consider all of your sources of income from 2016, including potential tax credits or deductions. You should have a W-2 form from your employer. Your W-2 is a record of how much money you earned throughout the year and how much was taken out for things like federal taxes and Social Security. If you've done freelance work, you may receive a 1099 through snail mail or online, depending on the company. Keep track of all your income - you are responsible for it.

You should also collect forms relating to student loans, including a 1098-T tuition statement.

This could all take weeks, depending on your employer, school, and other factors. Make sure to look at all of the documents you receive instead of just setting them to the side. If there is something wrong, you need to get it fixes ASAP.

Step 3: Fill Out Forms and File

Once everything is collected, you have to fill out the forms and file. Which form should you use? If you don't own real estate, you don't invest, you have no dependent children, you're under 65, and you make less than $100,000, you can file a 1040EZ, a simple form. Otherwise you will need to file a 1040A or the full 1040, which is available online at the IRS website.

For people who have never filed taxes before, doing so on paper might be easier - or at least working out the problems on paper and then electronically file.

"If you've ever seen those forms, they can get pretty scary pretty quickly," says Eric Roebuck, a senior product manager at H&R Block. Particularly helpful for tax novices hoping to claim deductions and credits, various tax software can guide you to savings with simple questions such as, "Did you get married this year?" or "Did you make payments on student-loan debt?" "You don't need to know tax laws; you just answer questions about your life," says Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA for TurboTax.

If you get confused, software that you can use to file does have a chat option. There are free digital filing options for people with simple returns.

Should I Get My Taxes Professionally Done?

If you have something that is more complex with your taxes, like self-employment or investment income, then you might need to get assistance. Still, it is an expensive thing to do - anywhere between $100 to over $400. 

If you do this, make sure to go to someone who you trust, like a professional company that has a good name. Talk to your friends, family, and colleagues to see who they go to.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

5 days ago, 4:04pm CST

Flu Spreading Across the US

Flu Spreading Across the US

5 days ago, 12:21pm CST

The Bitcoin is Crashing

The Bitcoin is Crashing

Jan 5 2017, 8:52am CST

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Jan 5 2017, 8:17am CST

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

20 minutes ago

China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

27 minutes ago

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

34 minutes ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

38 minutes ago

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

41 minutes ago

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

52 minutes ago

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

55 minutes ago

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

1 hour ago

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

1 hour ago

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

1 hour ago

Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch

Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch

1 hour ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Also on the Geek Mind

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

5 days ago, 4:04pm CST

Flu Spreading Across the US

Flu Spreading Across the US

5 days ago, 12:21pm CST

The Bitcoin is Crashing

The Bitcoin is Crashing

Jan 5 2017, 8:52am CST

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Jan 5 2017, 8:17am CST

More Also on the Geek Mind Stories



Latest News

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

20 minutes ago

China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

27 minutes ago

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

34 minutes ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

38 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.