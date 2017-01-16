 
 

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom A 40th Birthday Bash

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 11:55am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash
Orlando Bloom Instagram
 

Katy Perry celebrates Orlando Bloom’s 40th birthday with a surprise bash with a special guest that made him the happiest

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going stronger than ever and his recent 40th birthday bash was the proof of their increasing love. Katy Perry threw her boyfriend Orlando Bloom a surprise birthday bash in Santa Monica, California with their friends and family in attendance. 

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Katy showcased the best moments of the birthday bash on her Instagram story including the guests all wearing onesies with his face all over them, Orlando blowing out the candles on his owl adorned cake which said “Happy Birthday Lando” and an adorable picture of Orlando’s mother Sonia who flew all the way over to surprise him.

Orlando also shared the picture on his Instagram which he captioned, “best gift ever surprise visit from me mum.”

A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on

Following the birthday, one other surprise also followed the couple when Perry showcased her new beach blonde hair color. Orlando was also seen supporting a blonde hair color and Katy seemed to have taken the inspiration from him, according to E! News

The couple has been dating since February, 2016 and apart from some paparazzi shots and some nude pictures from their vacation in which Orlando chose to go nude, the couple has kept their relationship private.

They have made appearances on the red carpet a few times as well. Both looked happy at the birthday bash where they were also joined by Jennifer Aniston and Justn Theroux enjoying the party with their Lando onesies. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

24 minutes ago

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

3 days ago, 10:35am CST

Spotted: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hugging and Kissing Each Other

Spotted: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hugging and Kissing Each Other

3 days ago, 3:48pm CST

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

5 days ago, 4:58am CST

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

10 minutes ago

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

1 hour ago

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

1 hour ago

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

3 hours ago

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

3 hours ago

China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

3 hours ago

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

3 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

3 hours ago

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

3 hours ago

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

3 hours ago

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

3 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

24 minutes ago

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

3 days ago, 10:35am CST

Spotted: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hugging and Kissing Each Other

Spotted: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hugging and Kissing Each Other

3 days ago, 3:48pm CST

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

5 days ago, 4:58am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

10 minutes ago

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

24 minutes ago

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

1 hour ago

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.