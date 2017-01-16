Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going stronger than ever and his recent 40th birthday bash was the proof of their increasing love. Katy Perry threw her boyfriend Orlando Bloom a surprise birthday bash in Santa Monica, California with their friends and family in attendance.

Katy showcased the best moments of the birthday bash on her Instagram story including the guests all wearing onesies with his face all over them, Orlando blowing out the candles on his owl adorned cake which said “Happy Birthday Lando” and an adorable picture of Orlando’s mother Sonia who flew all the way over to surprise him.

Orlando also shared the picture on his Instagram which he captioned, “best gift ever surprise visit from me mum.”

A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Following the birthday, one other surprise also followed the couple when Perry showcased her new beach blonde hair color. Orlando was also seen supporting a blonde hair color and Katy seemed to have taken the inspiration from him, according to E! News.

#PHOTO | Katy, Orlando Bloom and Sham Ibrahim attend Club Liz at Oscar's on January 14, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. pic.twitter.com/1pe1x4cTqr— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) January 15, 2017

The couple has been dating since February, 2016 and apart from some paparazzi shots and some nude pictures from their vacation in which Orlando chose to go nude, the couple has kept their relationship private.

They have made appearances on the red carpet a few times as well. Both looked happy at the birthday bash where they were also joined by Jennifer Aniston and Justn Theroux enjoying the party with their Lando onesies.