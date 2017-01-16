 
 

Where Is New Zealand, Exactly?

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 2:50pm CST | by , in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Mandela Effect strikes again.

Do you remember where New Zealand is on a map? Chances are, you have a pretty good idea if you are from Australia or that part of the world, you know. If you aren't, however, you might have some problems.

In fact, it is that problem that seems to have attracted a lot of attention from the online community. People remember New Zealand in a completely different location than it is now, and it is creating quite the conversation.

The problem truly comes when people remember New Zealand in connection to Australia. People put it in completely a new direction from where it is. 

What is the Mandela Effect?

The Mandela Effect has been called news-based deja vu. It named for people who were confused when Nelson Mandela died in 2013 because they thought he had already passed away sometime in the 1980s.

Soon they found out that there were many other things that fell into this same category, so they started keeping a list. Things like a movie from the early 90s starring Sinbad as a genie that doesn't actually exist, the title of The Berenstain Bears, or Billy Graham's funeral

Mandela Effect and New Zealand

So why is it that people think of New Zealand being in a completely different location? There are a few things that could have led here. The first is that maps and globes tend to look different than you would imagine them to look. Still, if we are misplacing them on a map, that theory doesn't pan out.

Another theory, though far fetched is that people remember studying human migration and movement and were confused about the geography. We do know that the world has shifted as humans shift, so that could be another reason

What we can't explain is why so many people remember it this way.

It turns out that it could just be a false memory. When we learn geography, we tend to be learning many other things at the same time. our brains aren't built to cram in information like we do in high school, so we get confused and misremember things.

For more information about the Mandela Effect, take a look at our guide.

