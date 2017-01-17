 
 

Researchers Develop Low-cost, Efficient LED Lighting

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 2:05am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

At a time when existing LEDs are helping to keep electricity bills low, a group of scientists has developed a more efficient and low-cost alternative to the materials used in traditional LEDs.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Princeton engineering researchers refined the manufacturing of light sources made with crystalline substances known as perovskites that provide more efficiency, lower-cost and long life to the new LEDs.

In this technique, nanoscale perovskite particles self-assemble to produce more efficient, stable and durable perovskite-based LEDs and the working was published in journal Nature Photonics.

"Our new technique allows these nanoparticles to self-assemble to create ultra-fine grained films, an advance in fabrication that makes perovskite LEDs look more like a viable alternative to existing technologies," said lead researcher Barry Rand.

Rand's team and others researchers are exploring perovskites as a potential lower-cost alternative to gallium nitride (GaN) and other materials used in LED manufacturing. Lower-cost LEDs would speed the acceptance of the bulbs, reducing energy use and environmental impacts.

Perovskite is a mineral originally discovered in the mid-1800s in Russia and named in honor of the Russian mineralogist Lev Perovski. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

57 minutes ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

2 hours ago

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

12 hours ago, 2:26pm CST

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

15 hours ago, 11:45am CST

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

1 hour ago

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

12 hours ago, 2:50pm CST

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

14 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

14 hours ago, 12:18pm CST

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

15 hours ago, 11:55am CST

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

15 hours ago, 11:30am CST

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

16 hours ago, 10:51am CST

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

16 hours ago, 10:24am CST

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

18 hours ago, 8:54am CST

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

18 hours ago, 8:34am CST

China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

18 hours ago, 8:27am CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

57 minutes ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

2 hours ago

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

12 hours ago, 2:26pm CST

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

15 hours ago, 11:45am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

57 minutes ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

1 hour ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

2 hours ago

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

12 hours ago, 2:50pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.