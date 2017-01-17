Deadly Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics More Widespread in US Than Previously Thought

A group of superbugs known as carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) may have penetrated regions which were previously thought to be free of them.

The study regarding this superbug was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The fact of the matter is that the infection of these bacteria from one human agent to another may be occurring more easily than thought in erstwhile times. The symptoms may not even be visible.

Antibiotics are something to which many of these superbugs have become resistant. Yet it is a point to be noted that the sort of people who catch these superbugs are mostly capable of catching the most banal of infectious diseases.

These patients are often rather weak and don’t have strong immune systems in the first place. When these superbugs don’t go away despite treatment with the usual run-of-the-mill drugs, it is time for antibiotics like carbapenem to be used on the patients.

These are of course a last resort. Yet there are a variety of tenacious bacteria that refuse to budge in spite of being introduced to the disinfectant properties of carbapenem.

These CRE are liable to cause close to 9300 infections annually. Each year some 600 deaths occur due to complications arising from CRE infection. This is according to the CDC.

These superbug-caused illnesses are on the ascendant. Over a year and four months, a research group analyzed genetic sequences from 250 patients who had contracted CRE.

The spreading of such a disease is a topic about which a lot of researchers have done a lot of inquiry. A demographic picture of CRE patients is among the things worthy of analysis.

The varieties of CRE and which strains were causing the maximum damage among patients in different hospitals have all been tabulated. Direct infection was rare. Maybe one or two such examples were there.

Transmission was most likely occurring without any signs or symptoms. CRE continues to exist and thrive in the guts of many patients without them even knowing about it until it is too late.

There are two strains of CRE, according to CNN. One has been given the acronym NDM and the other one is called KPC. The best prophylactic in these cases is to prevent the disease from infecting the patient in the first place.

One of the most important means of preventing infection is by observing basic hygiene such as handwashing and bathing regularly.