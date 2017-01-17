 
 

Mysterious Lights Spotted Near ISS

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 7:37am CST

 

Mysterious Lights Captured by GoPro Camera Near ISS

Space enthusiasts claim that ISS astronauts don’t disclose UFO’s evidence in space. People who are alien hunters are always keen to search for new videos. Recently, a video about UFO shows an astronaut taking images from the outer space, having bright earth in the background.

In a recent video an astronaut seems to hide the background lights with a hand so people won’t detect these lights. This story is similar to the one in which eerie cartwheeling light appeared around earth. Here again a hand in white uniform, like astronaut was visible. The astronaut moved the camera, hiding the real phenomenon.

The video was captured in the sky above west Yorkshire, and conspiracy theorists believe that we have aliens with us, and NASA officials and US Govt. is hiding this evidence.

According to the Mirror, different people gave different statements, like a poster says: "These are some incredible clips; I've never seen any of them. How could anyone possibly debunk these?" 

Whereas an alien hunter says,"I bet aliens are actually truthful to their people that we "aliens do exist”.

The supposed UFO was captured by CCTV camera last month over Sheffield, and then it disappeared in the night sky. The supposed alien spacecraft was named UFO in Sheffield. YouTube displayed the video that has 10000 views so far.

Likewise, another evidence happened two weeks before where UFO mother ship is shown signaling flashes to some craft in the lake named Isle of Wight.

Alien hunters believe that aliens are watching us from ISS, as it’s visible in astronaut’s camera. However, there is no proof that this video is authentic. The video was taken by GoPro camera, and well known UFO blogger Scott C. Waring   shared this video.

Alien  hunters claim that the footage shows alien spacecraft turning with 180 degree while passing by the center.

