Lady Gaga Plans to Sing on Super Bowl Stadium Roof

Lady Gaga is going places. She has always been known to go the whole hog when it comes to creative shows and the display of new cultural forms that shock, surprise and generally prove to be trendsetters.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The latest program she wants to follow is singing at full throttle on the rooftop of the Super Bowl. Her law consultants and efficient technicians are busy trying to make this dream of hers a reality.

It will no doubt be very entertaining and titillating. However, the very recklessness and dangers involved in the venture make it a difficult stunt to pull off even for the likes of this brave and bold woman of the world of pop music.

Her whole brainchild has the spirit of the daredevil behind it. It is elaborate, downright dangerous and very risky indeed. To sing in plain view of everybody from the top of the NRG Stadium in Houston is due to occur on February 5th, 2017, according to PageSix.

The halftime show will be when this stunt will be performed. Her current team of supporters is worried sick about whether she can manage to do what appears to be close to the impossible.

There are a range of technical and security issues connected with this act of defiance for a woman. Yet Lady Gaga is not the least bit apprehensive. She is a fearless fun female who likes to take it all with a grain of salt.

She has the attitude to match her words. What she plans to do, she does and there are no two ways about it. Lady Gaga plans on going through with her plans and she will see to it that she succeeds despite the fact that it will be a very insecure position she will be occupying up above so many people on the rooftop of the NRG Stadium.

Among the maneuvers that will get her to the rooftop on time is the act of cutting a hole through which she will reach her destination. Then it will hopefully be plain sailing from there onwards.

Also alternatives exist. These include one option of airlifting her to the desired spot. Insurance companies are vying with each other to cover Lady Gaga. This is a stunt which is among the wilder ones and can have accidental repercussions which are not good.

Lady Gaga wants to do the stunt without a safety net. She also wants to do it live. She definitely has a panache for heights and is not one to back away from a challenge no mater how insurmountable it may appear to be.