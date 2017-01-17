 
 

One In Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused By Depression

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 8:46am CST

 

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression
Getty Images
  • Depression is as Deadly as Obesity
 

Research shows 1 in 5 heart attacks occur due to mental disorders, including depression just like obesity

New research shows that depression can kill you just like obesity and high blood pressure. The research data from a decade long study, and shows that 15 percent heart attacks occur due to depression.

21 percent heart attacks occur due to obesity and blood pressure causes 8.4 percent hear attacks. So, the figure shows that depression is very dangerous if not treated in time.

Before this only obesity and high blood pressure were linked with cardiac arrest. But, now doctors are getting concerned about depression. However, doctors have to see the nature of depression if it’s slight or severe.

According to world health organization, depression affects 350 million people in the world that’s an important factor to consider. But, it’s a bit doubtful that depression is risky for heart, said lead study author Professor Karl-Heniz Ladwig, from the Technical University of Munich.

But, another question arises that how other factors are related to depression, including smoking, obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, as how all these factors affect our heart?

Dr. Ladwig’s team Studied 10 years’ data taken from 3428 patients between 45 and 74 years old to find the risk. The team studied how these factors affected heart and compared them with depression.

During 10 years of study, 557 people died of which 269 were heart patients. The team found that 15 percent of deaths occurred due to depression, according to Mail Online.

Whereas, high blood pressure caused 8.4 percent deaths and obesity caused 21.4 percent deaths. The study found that depression had medium effect compared to other risk factors, said Prof. Ladwig.

He also said that patients who were at high risk had depression, so it became evident. The research team will continue its research to find more evidences regarding depression and its effect on heart.

