Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

Tom Hardy did not want to talk about playing James Bond in the next movie about the British spy but said that Christopher Nolan should definitely direct the next one

Tom Hardy is among the list of actors who are currently being considered to play the iconic British spy James Bond. Daniel Craig reprised and redefined the character in the previous four Bond movies including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He was received well as James Bond after some initial reservations which is why MGM wants the actor to return for yet another movie, two if they get lucky in convincing Daniel.

There is however a looming possibility that Craig might not return which led to MGM and also the Bond fans to speculate about what actor might be cast in the role this time.

While there was also a fan favorite movement to make a female version of Bond, the iconic character has been a male operative from the start.

Idris Elba became a fan favorite, Jamie Bell, Michael Fassbender, Henry Cavill and Aidan Turner are also among the UK actors being considered for the role.

Tom Hiddleston went out of consideration when he was associated too much with being cast as the next Bond and that is the reason that Tom Hardy stated when talking about being one of the other actors in consideration for playing Bond.

While promoting his new show on BBC, Taboo; Tom said that he would worsen his chances to play Bond if he talked about it. He did not however deny that he had been approached to play the role by the studios.

The Daily Beast reported that Tom also pointed out that if the studios was making another Bond movie, they should bring in Christopher Nolan as the new director. He said that Nolan will definitely bring more substance to the story and make it better.

Might this be a hint that Tom is actually on the project?

He has already worked with Nolan in Inception and The Dark Knight Rises. Was Tom talking about being the next Bond by not talking about it? We shall have to see if the dream team of Tom Hardy and Christopher Nolan will join forces once more to feature in the next Bond movie.

