Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

400,000 Americans have to face each day with the condition known as MS (multiple sclerosis). It is basically an autoimmune disease that attacks the very myelin sheaths on the nerves found in the nervous system.

The normal symptoms include: walking and balance disturbances, cognitive decline, tiredness, pain and muscle spasms.

Colorado has the highest percentage of MS sufferers in the US. One in 550 has the disease and the norm in the whole of the USA is one in 750, according to a recent research by Colorado State University. The exact reasons behind this phenomenon may be a lack of vitamin D or a particular sort of environment.

Current therapies do not do enough to treat the disease. Alternative methods of overcoming the symptoms such as the smoking of marijuana may be a last resort for many.

Marijuana may help relieve such symptoms as chronic pain and muscle spasticity. Marijuana has also been claimed to cure such symptoms as fatigue, muscular flabbiness, anxious racing thoughts and insomnia.

Yet the clinical evidence for all this is lacking. Most of it is just anecdotal. Trials that might provide evidence are hard to conduct since the substance is banned in many regions. Marijuana contains over 100 psychoactive compounds. THC and CBD are the major ones.

The exact ratio of these two is subject to much debate in medical circles. Marijuana has the potential to become addictive and may thus be subject to abuse by many users. This is the main reason why it ought to be used with care.

Therefore physicians are unable to prescribe the exact ratio of the ingredients in the drug for relief from MS symptoms. More experimentation and trials need to be conducted before such a course of action is allowed to be followed on a regular basis for MS sufferers.

The few experiments that have been done provide inconclusive evidence regarding the matter. There are the pros and cons of using marijuana like any other controversial drug.

It may be a soft drug but that does not mean that it is a case of free-for-all as far as using it is concerned. The chances of becoming psychologically and physically dependent on marijuana are rather high so precaution is of the essence.