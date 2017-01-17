 
 

Zoe Kravitz Talks About Leta Lestrange Role In Fantastic Beasts 2

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 9:52am CST | by , Updated: Jan 17 2017, 9:57am CST, in News | Latest Movie News

 

Zoe Kravitz Talks About Leta Lestrange Role in Fantastic Beasts 2
Credit: Getty Images
  • Zoe Kravitz Talks About her Role as Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts franchise
 

Zoe Kravitz talks about Leta Lestrage, her relationship with Newt and being a part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise

Zoe Kravitz was recently spotted looking gorgeous in silver blonde locks and promoting her upcoming HBO series, Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and her Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

She has played one of the main roles in many franchises including Divergent and looks like she is about to another to her resume.

Zoe was recently featured as Leta Lestrange in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them starring Eddie Redmayne as the magizoologist, Newt Scamander.

Even though she was just featured in one of the moving portraits common in the Wizarding World, it caught the attention of many of the Harry Potter fans. Zoe herself said that she was excited to read for her part.

Zoe Kravitz told Collider that doing her lines with Eddie Redmayne where both of them did not actually have the script and they were just going on from the lines they were given to read, she was just amazed and excited. She said that looking at Eddie put the scene together was fun to watch and working with him and David Yates was also amazing.

She said that she had no idea what the whole thing was about except for that it was based from the Harry Potter franchise, Rowling was involved in it and seeing the movie which exceeded her expectations. She said that it makes you excited for just saying that she was going to be a part of that.

As for Leta Lestrange’s relationship with Newt, she said it was going to be complex and it will develop overtime. While Zoe might not have a very specific idea, Lestrange name was associated with Bellatrix Lestrange, the evil crony of Lord Voldemort and the mother of his child as well.

The name Lestrange was also associated with evil and Dark Magic in the Harry Potter series so it is already a scandalous suggestion that a sweet, caring Hufflepuff could be in love with a Syltherin, a Lestrange no less. It might not be a love rekindled situation, Kravitz commented but it will be a relationship in development. We will have to wait until November 16th, 2018 to find out how Zoe will play Leta’s character.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

1 hour ago

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

1 day ago, 8:34am CST

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

1 day ago, 8:20am CST

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

1 day ago, 7:59am CST

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

15 minutes ago

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

1 hour ago

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

2 hours ago

Lady Gaga Plans to Sing on Super Bowl Stadium Roof

Lady Gaga Plans to Sing on Super Bowl Stadium Roof

2 hours ago

One in Five Teens Lose Sleep Over Social Media: Study

One in Five Teens Lose Sleep Over Social Media: Study

2 hours ago

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship

2 hours ago

Eating Disorders are Affecting More Women in Middle Aged

Eating Disorders are Affecting More Women in Middle Aged

2 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

3 hours ago

Mysterious Lights Spotted Near ISS

Mysterious Lights Spotted Near ISS

3 hours ago

Deadly Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics More Widespread in US Than Previously Thought

Deadly Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics More Widespread in US Than Previously Thought

3 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Movie News

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

1 hour ago

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

1 day ago, 8:34am CST

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

1 day ago, 8:20am CST

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

1 day ago, 7:59am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

15 minutes ago

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

1 hour ago

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

1 hour ago

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.