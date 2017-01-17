Zoe Kravitz Talks About Leta Lestrange Role in Fantastic Beasts 2

Zoe Kravitz was recently spotted looking gorgeous in silver blonde locks and promoting her upcoming HBO series, Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and her Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley.

She has played one of the main roles in many franchises including Divergent and looks like she is about to another to her resume.

Zoe was recently featured as Leta Lestrange in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them starring Eddie Redmayne as the magizoologist, Newt Scamander.

Even though she was just featured in one of the moving portraits common in the Wizarding World, it caught the attention of many of the Harry Potter fans. Zoe herself said that she was excited to read for her part.

Zoe Kravitz told Collider that doing her lines with Eddie Redmayne where both of them did not actually have the script and they were just going on from the lines they were given to read, she was just amazed and excited. She said that looking at Eddie put the scene together was fun to watch and working with him and David Yates was also amazing.

She said that she had no idea what the whole thing was about except for that it was based from the Harry Potter franchise, Rowling was involved in it and seeing the movie which exceeded her expectations. She said that it makes you excited for just saying that she was going to be a part of that.

As for Leta Lestrange’s relationship with Newt, she said it was going to be complex and it will develop overtime. While Zoe might not have a very specific idea, Lestrange name was associated with Bellatrix Lestrange, the evil crony of Lord Voldemort and the mother of his child as well.

The name Lestrange was also associated with evil and Dark Magic in the Harry Potter series so it is already a scandalous suggestion that a sweet, caring Hufflepuff could be in love with a Syltherin, a Lestrange no less. It might not be a love rekindled situation, Kravitz commented but it will be a relationship in development. We will have to wait until November 16th, 2018 to find out how Zoe will play Leta’s character.