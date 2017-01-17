Salesforce CEO Questions AI and How Deep It Runs

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC on Tuesday that we are going to be facing a huge problem in the future if evolving technologies don't replace the jobs that they eliminate. This is a fear that many people have had over the years.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

"Technology's always taken jobs out of the system, and what you hope is that technology's going to put those jobs back in, too. That's what we call productivity," Benioff said while on "Squawk Box" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I think a lot of people don't understand how deep AI already is in so many things," he said. One of those things is Salesforce's newly updated Einstein product, which Benioff mentioned wasn't available to clients but they are able to tell whether it will hit earnings using artificial intelligence.

For quite a while now, business leaders at the WEF have been calling AI the "Fourth Industrial Revolution." This is changing the way industry works and shifting what we know to be true about how companies grow.

"What you hope is that the technology doesn't outpace the system so that it starts to strip the jobs away, and that's the fear of artificial intelligence," Benioff said.

Still, fear won't stop AI's growing presence in what is considered "normal" for both businesses and consumers, according to Benioff.

Looking forward, Benioff believes there will be a struggle ethically and business-wise in how we control that AI.

"Now the question really is, with all of this new technology, how do we get growth?" he asked. "But that growth has to be balanced against trust, because when you have all this new technology, I think that the big question that's getting asked here is can we trust it?"