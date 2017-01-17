 
 

Salesforce CEO Questions AI And How Deep It Runs

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 5:30pm CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Salesforce CEO Questions AI and How Deep It Runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC on Tuesday that we are going to be facing a huge problem in the future if evolving technologies don't replace the jobs that they eliminate. This is a fear that many people have had over the years.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

"Technology's always taken jobs out of the system, and what you hope is that technology's going to put those jobs back in, too. That's what we call productivity," Benioff said while on "Squawk Box" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I think a lot of people don't understand how deep AI already is in so many things," he said. One of those things is Salesforce's newly updated Einstein product, which Benioff mentioned wasn't available to clients but they are able to tell whether it will hit earnings using artificial intelligence.

For quite a while now, business leaders at the WEF have been calling AI the "Fourth Industrial Revolution."  This is changing the way industry works and shifting what we know to be true about how companies grow.

"What you hope is that the technology doesn't outpace the system so that it starts to strip the jobs away, and that's the fear of artificial intelligence," Benioff said.

Still, fear won't stop AI's growing presence in what is considered "normal" for both businesses and consumers, according to Benioff.

Looking forward, Benioff believes there will be a struggle ethically and business-wise in how we control that AI.

"Now the question really is, with all of this new technology, how do we get growth?" he asked. "But that growth has to be balanced against trust, because when you have all this new technology, I think that the big question that's getting asked here is can we trust it?"

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

The US Won&#039;t See Hyperloop First

The US Won't See Hyperloop First

3 hours ago, 3:18pm CST

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

16 hours ago, 2:02am CST

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

1 day ago, 6:29am CST

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 day ago, 3:52am CST

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

31 minutes ago, 5:59pm CST

Don&#039;t Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

Don't Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

1 hour ago, 4:48pm CST

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

4 hours ago, 2:25pm CST

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

5 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

5 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

6 hours ago, 11:55am CST

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

6 hours ago, 11:49am CST

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

6 hours ago, 11:47am CST

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than We Thought

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Thought

6 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

6 hours ago, 11:40am CST

Ice Crack Shuts Down UK Antarctic Base

Ice Crack Shuts Down UK Antarctic Base

7 hours ago, 11:09am CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Technology News

The US Won&#039;t See Hyperloop First

The US Won't See Hyperloop First

3 hours ago, 3:18pm CST

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

16 hours ago, 2:02am CST

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

1 day ago, 6:29am CST

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 day ago, 3:52am CST

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

31 minutes ago, 5:59pm CST

Don&#039;t Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

Don't Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

1 hour ago, 4:48pm CST

The US Won&#039;t See Hyperloop First

The US Won't See Hyperloop First

3 hours ago, 3:18pm CST

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

4 hours ago, 2:25pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.