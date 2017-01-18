 
 

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look Into Lady Gaga's Show

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 3:00am CST | by , Updated: Jan 18 2017, 3:03am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look of Lady Gaga&#039;s Show
 

Pepsi has released the first behind the scenes video of Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show. Watch below.

Lady Gaga will follow the footsteps of Coldplay to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2017. The NFL has officially announced the Lady Gaga Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show on Thursday, September 29. This is one of the earliest announcements of a Super Bowl halftime show act. 

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Pepsi, the Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor, has released first 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show behind the scene video. The 4 minute video gives fans a first look at the dance moves that Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson has planned for February 5th.

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga says in the video that she has been planning the Super Bowl Halftime show since she was 4 and she knows exactly what to do. The six time Grammy Award winner aims to make her 12-minute Super Bowl Halftime Show different that from the shows before. The video reveals that Bad Romance is for sure on the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show playlist. 

Bad Romance

We expect Pepsi to release more behind the scenes video as we get closer to the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials that have been announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

1 hour ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

2 hours ago

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

15 hours ago, 11:40am CST

Lady Gaga Plans to Sing on Super Bowl Stadium Roof

Lady Gaga Plans to Sing on Super Bowl Stadium Roof

18 hours ago, 8:34am CST

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

40 minutes ago

FTC Files a Lawsuit against Qualcomm for &#039;Forcing&#039; Apple into Chip Deal

FTC Files a Lawsuit against Qualcomm for 'Forcing' Apple into Chip Deal

2 hours ago

New Species of Moth Named after Donald Trump Due to its Trump-like Hairstyle

New Species of Moth Named after Donald Trump Due to its Trump-like Hairstyle

3 hours ago

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

9 hours ago, 5:59pm CST

Salesforce CEO Questions AI and How Deep It Runs

Salesforce CEO Questions AI and How Deep It Runs

9 hours ago, 5:30pm CST

Don&#039;t Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

Don't Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

10 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

The US Won&#039;t See Hyperloop First

The US Won't See Hyperloop First

11 hours ago, 3:18pm CST

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

12 hours ago, 2:25pm CST

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

13 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

14 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

15 hours ago, 11:55am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Super Bowl

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

1 hour ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

2 hours ago

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

15 hours ago, 11:40am CST

Lady Gaga Plans to Sing on Super Bowl Stadium Roof

Lady Gaga Plans to Sing on Super Bowl Stadium Roof

18 hours ago, 8:34am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

40 minutes ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

1 hour ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

2 hours ago

FTC Files a Lawsuit against Qualcomm for &#039;Forcing&#039; Apple into Chip Deal

FTC Files a Lawsuit against Qualcomm for 'Forcing' Apple into Chip Deal

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.