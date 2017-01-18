Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look Into Lady Gaga's Show

Lady Gaga will follow the footsteps of Coldplay to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2017. The NFL has officially announced the Lady Gaga Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show on Thursday, September 29. This is one of the earliest announcements of a Super Bowl halftime show act.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Pepsi, the Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor, has released first 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show behind the scene video. The 4 minute video gives fans a first look at the dance moves that Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson has planned for February 5th.

Lady Gaga says in the video that she has been planning the Super Bowl Halftime show since she was 4 and she knows exactly what to do. The six time Grammy Award winner aims to make her 12-minute Super Bowl Halftime Show different that from the shows before. The video reveals that Bad Romance is for sure on the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show playlist.

We expect Pepsi to release more behind the scenes video as we get closer to the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials that have been announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.