 
 

Microsoft Acquires Simplygon To Boost 3D Innovation

Microsoft acquires Simplygon to boost 3D innovation
Microsoft has acquired Sweden-based company Simplygon to accelerate innovation in enabling 3D for everyone.

Developer of automatic 3D data-optimisation solutions, Simplygon was developed by Donya Labs AB, a privately-held company based in Sweden.

"This acquisition accelerates our 3D For Everyone vision and strategy, which we introduced with the Windows 10 Creators Update," said Kudo Tsunoda, Corporate Vice President, Next Gen Experiences, Windows and Devices Group, in a Microsoft blog post on Tuesday.

Simplygon is a leader in 3D game optimisation, dedicated to helping creators and users of 3D data across industries optimise content pipelines and streamline workflows.

Simplygon's technology and talent will strengthen Microsoft's position in 3D creation, making it easier to capture, create and share in 3D, Microsoft said. 

