 
 

People With Metabolic Syndrome May Need More Vitamin E

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 6:45am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

People with metabolic syndrome need significantly more vitamin E, an antioxidant important for cell protection, suggests a new study.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Conducted by researchers in the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University and the Human Nutrition Programme at the Ohio State University, the study was a double-blind, crossover clinical trial focusing on vitamin E levels in people with metabolic syndrome, which is often related to obesity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Maret Traber, a professor in the Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences, and Ava Helen Pauling, Professor in the Linus Pauling Institute, said "the research showed that people with metabolic syndrome need about 30-50 per cent more vitamin E than those who are generally healthy".

Defined by diagnosis of three or more of several conditions, including abdominal obesity, elevated lipids, high blood pressure, pro-inflammatory state, a pro-thrombotic state and insulin resistance or impaired glucose tolerance, metabolic syndrome affects millions of people in the US.

Over 30 per cent of Americans are obese and more than 25 per cent of the adults in the US meet the criteria for metabolic syndrome, putting them at significantly increased risk for cardiovascular disease and Type-2 diabetes.

Nutrition surveys estimated that 92 per cent of men and 96 per cent of women in the US fail to get an adequate daily intake of vitamin E in their diet.

The micronutrient is found at high levels in almonds, wheat germ, various seeds and oils.

In addition to protecting cells, Vitamin E affects gene expression, immune function, aids in repair of wounds and the damage of atherosclerosis, prevents fat from going rancid and is important for vision and neurologic function.

"In previous work we showed that people with metabolic syndrome had lower bioavailability of vitamin E," Traber said. "Our current work uses a novel approach to measure how much vitamin E the body needs."

By "labelling" vitamin E with deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen, the researchers were able to measure the amount of the micronutrient that was eliminated by the body, compared to the intake. The advanced research laboratory tests showed that people with metabolic syndrome retained 30-50 per cent more vitamin E than healthy people.

However, with metabolic syndrome, likely resulting in higher levels of oxidative and inflammatory stress, even as those people's tissues were taking up and retaining the needed vitamin E, their blood levels by conventional measurement appeared about the same as those of a normal, healthy person.

"We've discovered that vitamin E levels often look normal in the blood, because this micronutrient is attracted to high cholesterol and fat," Traber was quoted as saying in a news release. "So vitamin E can stay at higher levels in the circulatory system and give the illusion of adequate levels, even as tissues are deficient."

The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

1 hour ago

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

1 hour ago

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

1 hour ago

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

2 hours ago

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

31 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

45 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

51 minutes ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

1 hour ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

1 hour ago

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

1 hour ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

1 hour ago

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

1 hour ago

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

1 hour ago

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

1 hour ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

1 hour ago

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

1 hour ago

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

1 hour ago

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

31 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

45 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

51 minutes ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.