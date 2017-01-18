Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

A SpaceX rocket landed on its platform in the Pacific Ocean. It had been an ordeal as far as the launch of this rocket was concerned over the weekend. Yet everything had gone hunky dory.

As it arrived in a regal manner in the port in Los Angeles, it was a cause for celebration at the SpaceX headquarters. Elon Musk must have felt himself to be on cloud nine.

The crowd gathered to view the landing at the harbor. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket stood in a vertical manner as the process of landing proceeded in a safe and secure style.

One of the journalists has described this whole accomplishment as a testament to human achievement. Over 10 satellites got launched into their individual orbital axes on Saturday. This took place from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The moment the second stage of the rocket took over to complete the orbital launching action, the first stage descended into the ocean. It landed on a barge. SpaceX is into reusable rockets in order to slash the financial load.

This mission has thus had its first stage return to port in Southern California. This portion has the potential to be reused again and again with a few technical changes and improvements in the interregnum.

The booster rocket was 15 stories in height. Its barge bore the title “Just Read the Instructions”. It was towed into the port of LA, according to Washington Post.

This happens to be the seventh time such a rocket has been launched and landed successfully by SpaceX. Success is SpaceX’s middle name, although it has seen its fair share of failures. Yet that is precisely the fact of the matter. SpaceX uses its failures as stepping stones to success.