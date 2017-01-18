 
 

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns To Los Angeles Port

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 4:47am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port
Credit: Getty Images
  • Falcon 9 Rocket Booster reaches Port in LA Safe and Sound
 

A Falcon 9 booster rocket belonging to SpaceX reached its port in LA safe and sound.

A SpaceX rocket landed on its platform in the Pacific Ocean. It had been an ordeal as far as the launch of this rocket was concerned over the weekend. Yet everything had gone hunky dory. 

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

As it arrived in a regal manner in the port in Los Angeles, it was a cause for celebration at the SpaceX headquarters. Elon Musk must have felt himself to be on cloud nine. 

The crowd gathered to view the landing at the harbor. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket stood in a vertical manner as the process of landing proceeded in a safe and secure style.

One of the journalists has described this whole accomplishment as a testament to human achievement. Over 10 satellites got launched into their individual orbital axes on Saturday. This took place from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The moment the second stage of the rocket took over to complete the orbital launching action, the first stage descended into the ocean. It landed on a  barge. SpaceX is into reusable rockets in order to slash the financial load. 

This mission has thus had its first stage return to port in Southern California. This portion has the potential to be reused again and again with a few technical changes and improvements in the interregnum.

The booster rocket was 15 stories in height. Its barge bore the title “Just Read the Instructions”. It was towed into the port of LA, according to Washington Post.

This happens to be the seventh time such a rocket has been launched and landed successfully by SpaceX. Success is SpaceX’s middle name, although it has seen its fair share of failures. Yet that is precisely the fact of the matter. SpaceX uses its failures as stepping stones to success. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

8 minutes ago

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

35 minutes ago

A third of Adults with Asthma may not have it

A third of Adults with Asthma may not have it

1 hour ago

Neopalpa Donaldtrumpi: New Species of Moth Named after Trump Due to its Hairstyle

Neopalpa Donaldtrumpi: New Species of Moth Named after Trump Due to its Hairstyle

5 hours ago

Microsoft acquires Simplygon to boost 3D innovation

Microsoft acquires Simplygon to boost 3D innovation

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look of Lady Gaga&#039;s Show

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look into Lady Gaga's Show

1 hour ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

2 hours ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

2 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

4 hours ago

FTC Files a Lawsuit against Qualcomm for &#039;Forcing&#039; Apple into Chip Deal

FTC Files a Lawsuit against Qualcomm for 'Forcing' Apple into Chip Deal

4 hours ago

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

10 hours ago, 5:59pm CST

Salesforce CEO Questions AI and How Deep It Runs

Salesforce CEO Questions AI and How Deep It Runs

11 hours ago, 5:30pm CST

Don&#039;t Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

Don't Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

11 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

The US Won&#039;t See Hyperloop First

The US Won't See Hyperloop First

13 hours ago, 3:18pm CST

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

Scientists Compare the Genomes of Red and Giant Pandas For the First Time

14 hours ago, 2:25pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

8 minutes ago

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

35 minutes ago

A third of Adults with Asthma may not have it

A third of Adults with Asthma may not have it

1 hour ago

Neopalpa Donaldtrumpi: New Species of Moth Named after Trump Due to its Hairstyle

Neopalpa Donaldtrumpi: New Species of Moth Named after Trump Due to its Hairstyle

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

7 minutes ago

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

35 minutes ago

Microsoft acquires Simplygon to boost 3D innovation

Microsoft acquires Simplygon to boost 3D innovation

1 hour ago

A third of Adults with Asthma may not have it

A third of Adults with Asthma may not have it

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.