 
 

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 5:06am CST

 

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled
Credit: Corvette Forum
  • 800 bhp power thumping Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Revealed
 

The special edition car offers everything that you can dream from a super car.

There was a time back in 1960s when specially prepared muscle cars by Yenko Chevrolet of Canonburg, Pennsylvania were really famous for their originality and greatness. These cars are now regarded as well-known collectables by most of the car collectors. 

These days another brand Yenkos is operating that specializes in making new cars. This company has gotten its licensed permission under the name of General Marketing Capital Incorporated. The building of cars is done by Specialty Vehicle Engineering and its latest product is none other than the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017. 

This is a special edition model that is actually designed and formulated on the request of Chevy. This model will be built for only 50 units, according to MotorAuthority.

A number of modifications have been made in order to make it the specialized one. It has been given a new Corvette Z06 engine instead of LT 1V-8. The change of engine has given it a raised horsepower as well which is 800bhp. The car will have a peak torque of 750 lb. 

It took a lot of time to build this car which equals to almost 6 months in order to make its engine 6.2 to 6.8 liters. The team of experts have also changed the crankshaft, the pistons, and H beam rods. Along with that it has been given a better fuel system and injectors from the Z06.

Other than this, there are some visual changes in the car as well. It has been given a Yenkos logo and given new exhaust tips that are SVE’s own design.

This Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport can be yours in $46,000 plus the original base price of Corvette Grand Sport which is $66,445. The car is on display in Barret-Jackson auction in Arizona these days. 

