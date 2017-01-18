 
 

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 5:28am CST

 

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look
Credit: AutoCar
  • Here comes the new 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X
 

The 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X teased ahead of its release

The 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X has been revealed through a single image recently by company. The teaser has been released ahead of the official release of the car.

The official debut of 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X is due is two days. This will be a small SUV in nature that will sit below the cars Mokka X and upcoming Grandland X in the lineup of Vauxhall. The company is eager to expand its lineup that is now being evident in its continuously upcoming new models.

The new 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X is being described as a family friendly car which will have an urban air as well. The SUV is supposed to give enough comfort, space and efficiency for the whole family to cover. The company is also claiming it to have a great performance in getting to faraway places in most efficient ways.

The preview that was posted shows the car’s nose that is pretty much similar to that of Mokka X’s. It shows that the 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X has been inspired from a few other cars of the same line up. It also suggests that other pasts of 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X will be influenced by Mokka X as well.

We are expecting the SUV to come with a range of four cylinder turbocharged engine, which might also be included in Mokka X as well. These two cars might share the same engines too. These engine would most likely be 1.4 petrol and 1.6 diesel engines, according to AutoCar.

Other than that it’s also expected that this SUV will be available in both rear wheel and all wheel transmission along with six speed manual and six speed automatic transmissions. It will make a great choice for all kinds of car lovers.

