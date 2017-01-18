Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

This is the first time since 1975 that the abortion rate in the US has dipped below one million. Since the year 2011, it indicates a 14% decline in incidence.

The study did not go into the details. What the exact reasons were can be guessed by using other methods of analysis. Yet there are certain factors that add up to reveal this odd and hopeful statistical result.

These factors are both positive and negative in their nature. For one thing, improved contraception is one such thing which has made a big difference. Unintended pregnancy rates have dropped a lot due to this safety measure.

Women now plan their pregnancies and thus do not fall prey to unwanted conceptions. However, at the level of the state legislation too, there has been an onslaught of restrictions placed on abortion operations.

This in itself has caused the decline in abortions too. Over the past half a decade these stringent laws have seen to it that women in certain states cannot just get up and get an abortion as if it were a normal matter-of-fact routine procedure.

Patients may need to make detours in order to get abortions. They probably have to travel great distances to other states or areas with less stringent laws in order to get abortions.

75% of women who opt for abortions are poverty-stricken or from a low income bracket. Two-thirds already have children of their own. To get the time off from a hectic work schedule in order to undergo an abortion operation is not easy.

Access to abortion services is a course of action that is fraught with complications. It has too many hassles to be worth it. Over the period from 2011 to 2014, abortion rates across all states of America declined.

The Western and Southern states showed the sharpest decline in abortion rates. However, many women are seeking backdoor policy ways to get abortions. These illegal methods have actually increased in their incidence in the US too.

Besides operations, there are medicines that are taken to abort the fetus too. 90% of the counties of the US have no clinics that cater to abortions. Access to contraceptives remains the best method of lending women a helping hand in this department.