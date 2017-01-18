 
 

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low In US

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 5:31am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US
Getty Images
  • Abortions in the United States are Currently at their Lowest
 

It seems that abortions in the United States of America are currently at their lowest. This is not just due to better contraception but also as a result of more stringent laws.

This is the first time since 1975 that the abortion rate in the US has dipped below one million. Since the year 2011, it indicates a 14% decline in incidence.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The study did not go into the details. What the exact reasons were can be guessed by using other methods of analysis. Yet there are certain factors that add up to reveal this odd and hopeful statistical result. 

These factors are both positive and negative in their nature. For one thing, improved contraception is one such thing which has made a big difference. Unintended pregnancy rates have dropped a lot due to this safety measure.

Women now plan their pregnancies and thus do not fall prey to unwanted conceptions. However, at the level of the state legislation too, there has been an onslaught of restrictions placed on abortion operations.

This in itself has caused the decline in abortions too. Over the past half a decade these stringent laws have seen to it that women in certain states cannot just get up and get an abortion as if it were a normal matter-of-fact routine procedure.  

Patients may need to make detours in order to get abortions. They probably have to travel great distances to other states or areas with less stringent laws in order to get abortions.

75% of women who opt for abortions are poverty-stricken or from a low income bracket. Two-thirds already have children of their own. To get the time off from a hectic work schedule in order to undergo an abortion operation is not easy. 

Access to abortion services is a course of action that is fraught with complications. It has too many hassles to be worth it. Over the period from 2011 to 2014, abortion rates across all states of America declined.

The Western and Southern states showed the sharpest decline in abortion rates. However, many women are seeking backdoor policy ways to get abortions. These illegal methods have actually increased in their incidence in the US too.

Besides operations, there are medicines that are taken to abort the fetus too. 90% of the counties of the US have no clinics that cater to abortions. Access to contraceptives remains the best method of lending women a helping hand in this department.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

17 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

31 minutes ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

56 minutes ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

1 hour ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

37 minutes ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

48 minutes ago

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

51 minutes ago

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

1 hour ago

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

1 hour ago

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

1 hour ago

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

1 hour ago

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

1 hour ago

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

1 hour ago

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

1 hour ago

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Cars & Vehicles

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

17 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

31 minutes ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

56 minutes ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

17 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

31 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

37 minutes ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

48 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.