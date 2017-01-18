 
 

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream On Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 5:55am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads
  • 170 FOX Affiliates to Collaborate on Local Ad Insertions in Super Bowl Stream
 

FOX Sports GO will broadcast the Super Bowl LI event on a live basis for the sake of pure entertainment purposes. Spectator sports have a way of uniting diverse people and providing a platform for meaningful activity.

FOX Sports is about to bring something new and exciting into your life. It will broadcast the Super Bowl LI live onto your living room screens. FOX Sports GO will be the special sublet of the powerful media group which will air this show when it comes in the near future.   

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Fans are wild with frenzy at the upcoming event which will be the biggest of its kind in the year 2017. The service will be available on iOS, Android, Windows and Amazon tablets.

Other gizmos and gadgets that will feature this event for viewing pleasure will include Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and XBOX One.

The ads that will sponsor the Super Bowl event will be integrated across the board in a suitable manner. Most of them will be local. Those firms and companies having affiliation with these ads will get their commission too. 

February 5th is the date when the Super Bowl will take place in all its regal glory. Three of the top execs of FOX Sports have stated that as a part of the events that transpire in 2017, they have tried their best to create an excellent platform for viewers of the Super Bowl.

The number of channels and means through which the Super Bowl can be seen are virtually endless. It will be an experience seeing sports in the context of the Super Bowl.

The goal is to bring the action right into the lives of the viewers so they get a rare sort of vicarious experience that few have participated in up until now. 

Of the 170 affiliates, there will be 22 stations that will provide the opportunity of viewing the Super Bowl. Digital ad insertion will take place too.

FOX and the various advertisers and affiliates will cooperate on a consistent basis to bring the ultimate experience into the lives of eager fans who cannot get enough of such exciting and exhilarating stuff. FOX also was the first venue for the launch of live streaming in the United States. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look of Lady Gaga&#039;s Show

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look into Lady Gaga's Show

3 hours ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

5 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

6 hours ago

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

10 minutes ago

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

40 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

53 minutes ago

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

1 hour ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

1 hour ago

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

1 hour ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

1 hour ago

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

1 hour ago

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

1 hour ago

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

1 hour ago

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

1 hour ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Super Bowl

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look of Lady Gaga&#039;s Show

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: First Look into Lady Gaga's Show

3 hours ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

5 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

6 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

10 minutes ago

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

40 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

53 minutes ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.