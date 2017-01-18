 
 

TomTom Buys Autonomos To Strengthen Its Autonomous Vehicle Position

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 6:15am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position
  • Autonomos can trace its roots back to DARPA Grand Challenge competitions
 

TomTom has announced that it has made a purchase adding an autonomous driving startup to its family of companies. The company TomTom purchased is called Autonomos. TomTom says that its new purchase has been providing R&D consultancy services for automated vehicle assistance systems.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Autonomos has expertise in related tech including a demonstration-level autonomous driving software stack, 3D sensor technology, and digital image processing. Autonomos has been around since 2012 and can trace its roots back to the DARPA Grand Challenge competitions. TomTom says the team will advance its map-based products for autonomous driving applications.

"This is an important development for TomTom as it will help us to continue to strengthen our capabilities for the future of driving and expand our knowledge and expertise," says Harold Goddijn, CEO and co-founder of TomTom. "With this deal we are further positioning ourselves as one of the leaders in autonomous driving."

"We are proud to have been selected by the world leader in map making for bringing autonomous driving together to the next level," says Tinosch Ganjineh, CEO and co-founder of Autonomos. "TomTom’s technology combined with our intelligent driving know-how are a perfect match to make the dream of self-driving cars become a reality."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

13 minutes ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

38 minutes ago

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

44 minutes ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

47 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

20 minutes ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

31 minutes ago

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

34 minutes ago

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

52 minutes ago

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

1 hour ago

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

1 hour ago

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

1 hour ago

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

1 hour ago

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

1 hour ago

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

1 hour ago

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

First Vampire Bats Found Drinking Human Blood

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

13 minutes ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

38 minutes ago

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

44 minutes ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

47 minutes ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

13 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

20 minutes ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

31 minutes ago

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

34 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.