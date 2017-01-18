TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom has announced that it has made a purchase adding an autonomous driving startup to its family of companies. The company TomTom purchased is called Autonomos. TomTom says that its new purchase has been providing R&D consultancy services for automated vehicle assistance systems.

Autonomos has expertise in related tech including a demonstration-level autonomous driving software stack, 3D sensor technology, and digital image processing. Autonomos has been around since 2012 and can trace its roots back to the DARPA Grand Challenge competitions. TomTom says the team will advance its map-based products for autonomous driving applications.

"This is an important development for TomTom as it will help us to continue to strengthen our capabilities for the future of driving and expand our knowledge and expertise," says Harold Goddijn, CEO and co-founder of TomTom. "With this deal we are further positioning ourselves as one of the leaders in autonomous driving."

"We are proud to have been selected by the world leader in map making for bringing autonomous driving together to the next level," says Tinosch Ganjineh, CEO and co-founder of Autonomos. "TomTom’s technology combined with our intelligent driving know-how are a perfect match to make the dream of self-driving cars become a reality."