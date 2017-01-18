Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob and Busch Super Bowl 2017 Commercials Announced

The beer Super Bowl 2017 ads are official. Anheuser-Busch has officially announced its return as the exclusive category advertiser for the 2017 Super Bowl, marking its 28th consecutive year in the big game.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The national brewer will feature four of its beer brands, bringing back last year's advertisers Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Super Bowl newcomer – Busch. We have already reported earlier about the Busch Super Bowl 2017 ad.

Anheuser-Busch has purchased at least three full minutes of advertising in this year's game, complemented by a an online campaign. Three minutes Super Bowl commercials cost about $30 million in fees to Fox, who broadcasts the Super Bowl this year. We are pretty sure that Anheuser-Busch gets a discount.

"The Super Bowl has become one of those increasingly rare cultural moments in time when consumers anticipate and talk about the commercials as much as the event itself," said Marcel Marcondes, vice president of marketing at Anheuser-Busch. "For Super Bowl 51, we are not just creating ads for the game, but kicking off strategic creative campaigns for the year. For that reason, we're debuting new work that we believe will resonate before, during and long after game day."

The Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad: Bud Light, the Official Beer of the NFL, will debut a new :60 second Super Bowl spot as part of a larger campaign tied to Bud Light's role in building friendships over beers. The Bud Light campaign, anchored by the brand's newly announced 2017 tagline, "Famous Among Friends," is handled by Wieden + Kennedy New York.

Budweiser Super Bowl 2017 Ad: Budweiser will draw inspiration from the story of its founder, Adolphus Busch, to celebrate the brand's enduring ambition and hustle in pursuit of the American dream – 141 years and counting. The brand has aired 101 commercials in the Super Bowl. The Budweiser campaign is handled by Anomaly.

Michelob Ultra Super Bowl 2017 Ad: Returning to the game for its second consecutive year, Michelob ULTRA – the fastest growing U.S. beer brand – will continue to celebrate those who live both an active and social lifestyle. The new: 30 spot will continue the brand's "Brewed for Those Who Go the Extra Mile" campaign for a second year, hoping to inspire consumers to feel that they can work out and still go out. The Michelob ULTRA campaign is led by FCB Chicago.

Busch Super Bowl 2017 Ad: Joining the Super Bowl lineup for the first time is Busch, the leading beer franchise in the value segment. Busch will introduce itself to a new generation of beer drinkers, drawing on decades of equity as a brand that stays true to its name. The Busch campaign is led by Deutsch.

Several of Anheuser-Busch's commercials and campaigns will be released on digital platforms prior to the Fox broadcast on Feb. 5. The brewer will release more details about the company's Super Bowl commercials on social media. Fans can follow Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Busch's social media channels leading up to the game to stay up to date.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.