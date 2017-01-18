 
 

Emojis, Emoticons Now Conveying Messages On Facebook

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 11:07am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Emojis, Emoticons now Conveying Messages on Facebook
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

On social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, emojis and emoticons have replaced non-verbal cues like facial movements, voice pitch and other gestures to clarify a message, a study has found.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

More than 90 percent of online population uses emojis and emoticons into their texts and emails.

Researchers from the Edge Hill University in Britain found that emojis and emoticons are now being used frequently as visual aids to clarify and understand a message.

"We mostly use emojis like gestures, as a way of enhancing emotional expressions," said Linda Kaye, a cyberpsychologist at Edge Hill.

"There are a lot of idiosyncrasies in how we gesture and emojis are similar to that, especially because of the discrepancies as to how and why we use them," Kaye added.

The data available with the researchers can be used to understand how communicating through emojis and emoticons can provide insights into social inclusion.

Manifestation of these virtual emotions can impact how we perceive each other.

"If you look at personality traits, like agreeableness, how amenable you are to other people, it seems to be related to whether you use emojis or not," Kaye added.

People may not be necessarily accurate when they make judgments based on how they see others using emojis.

"What we need to be aware of is that those judgments might differ depending on where or with whom you are using those emojis, such as in the workplace or between family members," noted the study published in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Next SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Set for Launch on Jan. 19

Next SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Set for Launch on Jan. 19

49 minutes ago

ALMA Image Reveals a Massive Dark Spot on Sun

ALMA Image Reveals a Massive Dark Spot on Sun

3 hours ago

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

4 hours ago

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

5 hours ago

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

12 minutes ago

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

16 minutes ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

22 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

33 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show is Already the Stuff of Legends

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show is Already the Stuff of Legends

41 minutes ago

Jerry Seinfeld Inks Deal with Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld Inks Deal with Netflix

1 hour ago

Bill O&#039;Reilly Celebrates Super Bowl with Sit Down Trump Interview

Bill O'Reilly Celebrates Super Bowl with Sit Down Trump Interview

2 hours ago

Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob and Busch Super Bowl 2017 Commercials Announced

Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob and Busch Super Bowl 2017 Commercials Announced

2 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

3 hours ago

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Next SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Set for Launch on Jan. 19

Next SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Set for Launch on Jan. 19

49 minutes ago

ALMA Image Reveals a Massive Dark Spot on Sun

ALMA Image Reveals a Massive Dark Spot on Sun

3 hours ago

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

4 hours ago

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

12 minutes ago

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

16 minutes ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

22 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

33 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.