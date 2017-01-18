How Fruit Flies Select Mates

Recent research study on fruit flies shows that these tiny insects that keep on flying in the kitchens in summer are quite rational, because they make wise decision while selecting their mates. The research study published in Nature Communications.

The research team took different fruit flies and observed them for 27000 times. The researchers were astonished as they found that male flies mostly select their mates who produce more offsprings that seemed rational.

Making a rational choice is a kind of cognitive behavior present in humans. Before the study we had no idea if animals had such rational choices, but fruit flies became the evidence, said University of British Columbia zoologist Devin Arbuthnott.

The experiment was conducted by Arbuthnott and his team who selected single male fruit flies. The selected male flies had choice to select from two mates.

The team saw that the fruit flies make consistent choices as they select mates according to linear hierarchy. Research study found that the choice A was selected 70 to 100 percent of times than the choice B.

The study was done on 10 female fruit flies, and the team observed that male flies always selected following the hierarchy.

Study included 45 pairs of female flies, and each pair was tested 12 to 20 times. The female flies were from 10 different species in terms of genetics.

It wasn’t clear what the reason of choice was, was it chemical signal or female receptivity, perhaps both were the factors behind the choice.

The researchers also impaired using sense of smell and sight, but again male flies selected same female mates, however the mating rate reduced.

The team wants to observe a variety of female flies, and want to find the type of genes linked with attractive traits. National institute of healthy funded the research.