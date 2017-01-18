The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage Joins Ocean's Eight’s Cast

Ocean’s Eight, the all-female version of the George Clooney headed Ocean’s Eleven back in 2001, is in full bloom. While the movie is still under development and was only an idea till last year, it is going full speed ahead with the shooting as the cast of the show was captured while filming in New York.

The Late Late Show with James Corden’s host James Corden was announced to be a part of the movie’s cast which came as a pleasant surprise to Ocean’s fans.

Just yesterday, the fans came to find out that Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also playing cameo roles in the movie. Both the reality stars headed out in sheer gowns in New York City to drive to film their cameo scenes in which they play the attendees of the Met Gala depicted in the movie. Damien Lewis has been confirmed to play the bad guy in the movie.

One more cast member was also confirmed lately. Richard Armitage, known for playing the Goblin King Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy has been tapped to play a role in the movie as well, according to Deadline.

While the details of his character have not been specified as of yet, it would be interesting to see what kind of role he would be playing and what his interaction with the ladies of the movie will be like.

The movie already boasts a stellar female main cast headed by Sandra Bullock; it features Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and rapper Akwafina. Gary Ross directs the spinoff for Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures, and it’s produced by Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh.