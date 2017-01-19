 
 

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 1:29am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric
 

In a bid to help developers build better apps and grow their business, Google has acquired Twitter's mobile app developer platform Fabric.

Twitter launched Fabric as a modular SDK in 2014 to allow developers improve their apps, and it now serves apps reaching 2.5 billion users built by 580,000 developers.

Fabric will join Google's Developer Product Group working with Firebase team.

"The integration of Fabric is part of our larger, long-term effort of delivering a comprehensive suite of features for iOS, Android and mobile web app development," said Francis Ma, Firebase Product Manager, Google, in a blog post on Wednesday.

Ma believes that Crashlytics will become the main crash reporting offering for Firebase and will augment the work that they have already done in this area.

While Fabric was built on the foundation of Crashlytics, the Fabric team leveraged its success to launch a broad set of important tools, including Answers and Fastlane.

"When the acquisition is complete, Google will begin providing Fabric, Crashlytics, Answers, and associated beta products," added Rich Paret, Vice President of Engineering and General Manager of Fabric.

During the transition period, Digits, the SMS authentication services, will be maintained by Twitter.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

