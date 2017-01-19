 
 

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 3:07am CST | by , Updated: Jan 19 2017, 3:11am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • BMW gets certificated for Diesel engines
 

The production of the certified engines will start in 2017

After the diesel emission scandal by Volkswagen every company was on high alert in order to make sure that the companies get to have the best kind of diesel engines that pass all the tests.

The diesel emission cheating scandal by Volkswagen is another reason that the EPA got its inspection really high in order to pass the cars fit for environment.

It was just last week when the EPA accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to tweak with the software used in diesel engine of Jeep and Ram. However BMW is all set to start the production of its new diesel engines.

It looks like BMW has taken necessary steps and have taken approval from a number of channels to make sure that their engines fell on the right category.

"Diesel models will be going into production shortly at our manufacturing plants," Rebecca K. Kiehne, product & technology spokesperson at BMW of North America, told Green Car Reports. Production "had been deferred until testing had been completed," Kiehne said.

Reuters had reported back in August that EPA had given a green signal for production of diesel engines to BMW but the productions hadn’t started till now.

The manufacturing and production of these engines is going to start now after a wait of about 4 months. It is being said that initially the certification took so long due to in depth and extensive testing done by EPA.

The models that were extensively tested included 32d Sedan and Sports Wagon. Along with these, the vehicles included X3 x Drive 28d and X5 xDrive 35d SUVs.

All these models are already introduced and sold as well. However this time they had to go through extensive testing for diesel emission by EPA. Which is the reason that their new models are tested as well.

Diesel vehicles account for 4 percent of all the BMW production. It is pretty low as compared to many companies but due to lesser price of gasoline, the demand might become lower or higher as per customer demands.

