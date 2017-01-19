 
 

2016 Was The Hottest Year On Record Globally

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 3:26am CST | by , Updated: Jan 19 2017, 3:34am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally
Getty Images
  • Previous Year was the Hottest Worldwide
 

The reports from both NASA and NOAA prove that the previous year was the hottest on a worldwide level.

The 2016 temperatures around the global village were warm indeed. In fact, they were the highest since record-keeping began on an official basis in 1880. Both NASA and NOAA led research into the matter and came up with pretty much the same results.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The average temperature in 2016 was 0.99 degrees Celsius warmer than the average temperature in the mid-20th century. Thus 2016 was the third year in a row to experience such soaring temperatures. 

The temperatures of 2016 are a trend that had been on the ascendant since a long period of time. NASA’s GISS announced the finding in its report and the NOAA’s report also concurred with it.

Since measurement methods get transformed over the passage of time, there were bound to be hitches on the way to an accurate portrayal of the global temperatures.

Yet even after taking this discrepancy into account, 2016 remains the warmest year on record. This statement can be ratified with 95% accuracy. 

The way to global warming and climate change is as clear as the light of day. It is undeniable. Since the late 19th century, the average surface temperature of the globe has shot up by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The reason is the burgeoning of carbon dioxide pollution not to mention other greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere. The bulk of the heat got generated during the past 35 years or so.

16 of the 17 warmest years came after 2001. Such natural contributors as El Nino and La Nina were also responsible for the extra warming. 

The wind and weather patterns changed thanks to these two phenomena. The weather basically has an effect on a local level, so not every region experienced the same impact of El Nino and La Nina.

NASA used the raw data from over 6300 weather stations. The tabulations had an algorithm applied to them and thus the results were forthcoming. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

46 minutes ago

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

7 hours ago

25% of People Can &quot;Hear&quot; Light

25% of People Can "Hear" Light

8 hours ago

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

14 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

2 minutes ago

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

27 minutes ago

Google Acquires Twitter&#039;s Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

2 hours ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

2 hours ago

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

2 hours ago

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

2 hours ago

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

3 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

3 hours ago

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

7 hours ago

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

13 hours ago, 1:46pm CST

BMW 4 Series Refreshed for 2017

BMW 4 Series Refreshed for 2017

13 hours ago, 1:40pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

46 minutes ago

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

7 hours ago

25% of People Can &quot;Hear&quot; Light

25% of People Can "Hear" Light

8 hours ago

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

14 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

2 minutes ago

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

27 minutes ago

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

46 minutes ago

Google Acquires Twitter&#039;s Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.