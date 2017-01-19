Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

The Chevrolet Bolt has certainly become a world sensation in terms of a small EV in less time than it was ever thought possible. It has been awarded the title of most affordable and most famous small sized EV of the world as well.

This is the reason that its makers were making sure that the new model tend to provide the facilities that were not gained through the older one.

The best news is that the new Chevy Bolt was released a few weeks earlier and it will be making its way in September in the market this year. The car has arrived in various states of US and has been launched for man others in an orderly manner.

The residents of New York and New Jersey will be able to see Bolt in showrooms for sale in March. The orders for these places have been dispatched and it will take a few weeks to get them to dealerships. Washington will be next after NY and NJ, according to AutoBlog.

It is being said that the production is speeding up and by May 2017, 18 more states will be eligible for the delivery of new models of Bolt. The states such as Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Florida and Pennsylvania will see the new cars in showrooms somewhere around July.

The production and delivery of the models have already started. In December, the company sold around 579 units of Bolts to various dealerships.

Bolt had won the award for 2017 Green Car of the Year and is regarded as a highly efficient yet affordable EV which makes it a top choice for anybody needing to have a go on it.