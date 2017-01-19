 
 

Hyjax Powers Your Gadgets From Any 8-24V Battery

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 4:58am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery
 

Hyjax is perfect for outdoorsy types with access to a battery

It can be hard to keep your devices plugged in and powered all the time and there might be occasions, especially when you are outdoors, where there is nowhere for you to recharge. A product called Hyjax has debuted and it promises to let you recharge your USB devices anywhere you can get your hands on a battery with 8 to 24V of power inside. That means your car, ATV, camper, or golf cart.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The Hyjax charger is essentially a set of jumper cable style alligator clips marked for the positive and negative terminals of the battery, a long cable, and a heavy duty USB hub. A fuse is inline with the cable helps protect you if you connect the cables incorrectly.

The USB hub on the device allows you to charge two devices at the same time. Hyjax is launching today for $40 and can be orered directly from the Hyjaxpower.com website. That's not a bad price for a charging cable and the device is very simple to use. A nice deep cycle marine battery and this gadget might keep your devices charged for an extended camping trip.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

50 minutes ago

Google Acquires Twitter&#039;s Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

3 hours ago

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

3 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

4 hours ago

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

1 hour ago

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

1 hour ago

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

1 hour ago

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Seafloor Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

2 hours ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

3 hours ago

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

3 hours ago

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

4 hours ago

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

8 hours ago

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

9 hours ago

25% of People Can &quot;Hear&quot; Light

25% of People Can "Hear" Light

9 hours ago

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

15 hours ago, 1:46pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Technology News

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

50 minutes ago

Google Acquires Twitter&#039;s Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

3 hours ago

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

3 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

50 minutes ago

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

1 hour ago

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

1 hour ago

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.