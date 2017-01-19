Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

It can be hard to keep your devices plugged in and powered all the time and there might be occasions, especially when you are outdoors, where there is nowhere for you to recharge. A product called Hyjax has debuted and it promises to let you recharge your USB devices anywhere you can get your hands on a battery with 8 to 24V of power inside. That means your car, ATV, camper, or golf cart.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The Hyjax charger is essentially a set of jumper cable style alligator clips marked for the positive and negative terminals of the battery, a long cable, and a heavy duty USB hub. A fuse is inline with the cable helps protect you if you connect the cables incorrectly.

The USB hub on the device allows you to charge two devices at the same time. Hyjax is launching today for $40 and can be orered directly from the Hyjaxpower.com website. That's not a bad price for a charging cable and the device is very simple to use. A nice deep cycle marine battery and this gadget might keep your devices charged for an extended camping trip.