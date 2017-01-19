 
 

Samsung Galaxy 8 Will Be Priced At 850 Euros

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:31am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy 8 Will Be Priced At 850 Euros
 

The previous flagship phones of Samsung such as Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge were launched at prices €700 and €800 respectively. However the Samsung Galaxy S8 is anticipated to be a bit more expensive than its predecessors and is rumored to be priced at €850.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

These rumors have been reported by the Twitter tipster Ricciolo 1 which does happen to have a reliable reputation. This €850 price is for the smaller Samsung Galaxy S8. Don’t get carried away the ‘small’ description. This version isn’t so small at all.

It actually has a screen of 5.7’’. The larger version will be available for an extra €100. These price listings make the Galaxy S8 duo more expensive than the latest iPhone. The rumor also claims that the new flagship phone will not be unveiled at the MWC but journalists will be lucky enough to get a sneak peak.

The public will get to see the phone by the end of March. The sales are expected to initiate a month later after the announcement i.e. in April. This schedule makes things easier for LG to launch the G6 one month ahead of Samsung S8.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

5 minutes ago

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

33 minutes ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

1 hour ago

Google Acquires Twitter&#039;s Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

4 hours ago

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

8 minutes ago

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

1 hour ago

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2 hours ago

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

2 hours ago

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Seafloor Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

2 hours ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

4 hours ago

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

4 hours ago

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

4 hours ago

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

4 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

5 hours ago

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

9 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Technology News

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

5 minutes ago

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

33 minutes ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

1 hour ago

Google Acquires Twitter&#039;s Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

5 minutes ago

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

8 minutes ago

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

33 minutes ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.