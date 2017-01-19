Samsung Galaxy 8 Will Be Priced At 850 Euros

The previous flagship phones of Samsung such as Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge were launched at prices €700 and €800 respectively. However the Samsung Galaxy S8 is anticipated to be a bit more expensive than its predecessors and is rumored to be priced at €850.

These rumors have been reported by the Twitter tipster Ricciolo 1 which does happen to have a reliable reputation. This €850 price is for the smaller Samsung Galaxy S8. Don’t get carried away the ‘small’ description. This version isn’t so small at all.

#S8 is READY & will be present to mwc,though NOT showcased to big public.. Little bird told me 3/29 , available w17, from 849 !!! #galaxyS8— Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) January 16, 2017

It actually has a screen of 5.7’’. The larger version will be available for an extra €100. These price listings make the Galaxy S8 duo more expensive than the latest iPhone. The rumor also claims that the new flagship phone will not be unveiled at the MWC but journalists will be lucky enough to get a sneak peak.

The public will get to see the phone by the end of March. The sales are expected to initiate a month later after the announcement i.e. in April. This schedule makes things easier for LG to launch the G6 one month ahead of Samsung S8.