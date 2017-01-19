Sixty Percent of Primates Threatened With Extinction

The times to come do not look good. For one thing, gorillas, monkeys and various primate species are going to be facing a whole lot of trouble. The only way this situation could be reversed is if human beings stop their polluting and depleting ways.

About 60% of the 504 species of primates are up against the gloomy prospects of extinction, according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances. They happen to be humanity’s closest biological cousins. The study was published in a journal.

Almost three-fourths of primates are also on the decline as far as their populations are concerned. The problem again is mankind’s progressive plans that put Nature and its living creatures on the receiving end.

The human population is to increase from 5.1 billion to 7.3 billion between 2010 and 2050. This will wreak havoc on the ecosystem. Chimpanzees, gibbons and lemurs not to mention many other tree-dwelling, fruit-eating animals will have to exert extra effort to just get by.

The main issue seems to be the destruction of their ecological niche. This is taking place in a manner reminiscent of the rape of the Amazon Forest for farming, raw material mining and settlement purposes.

The expansion of agriculture has led to 76% of the species of primates to be at risk as far as their survival is concerned. Over 60% of them are threatened by the logging industry which is making inroads into their territory.

Bushmeat provision via their being hunted is another danger these primates are up against. Hunters and poachers are on the loose trying to gain access to these helpless animals.

Seeing all the pillage and despoliation that is occurring at present on a global basis, is it any wonder that many of the world’s species are on the endangered list.

Even if we were to stop our destructive habits today, many species would still go extinct a decade or two from now since they have been hurt and harmed beyond recognition.

Primates exist in 90 nations of the world on a natural basis. Two-thirds of them are to be found in Brazil, Indonesia, Congo and Madagascar. In Madagascar, 87% of the primates are threatened. In Asia, 73% are in jeopardy. Finally, in Africa, 37% are in trouble.

These statistics are a cause for worry. A survey of the wildlife patterns around the world shows us that many of these species are on the critically endangered list. Something must be done fast to save these species from certain doom.