 
 

LG G6 Tipped To Bring Google Assistant To The Party

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:41am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

LG won't confirm the rumor just yet

It seems every week there are a handful of new rumors and leaks about the upcoming LG G6 smartphone. We expect to hear more about that device officially during MWC, but until that happens all we have to lust over are rumors. The latest rumor claims to come from an industry source with knowledge of LG's plans.

This source says that the G6 will come with Google Assistant onboard and ready to help you. There have been no official confirmations from LG or Google at this time on the Google Assistant rumor. This wouldn't be a real surprise, LG isn't having a good time competing against Samsung and other major rivals on the smartphone market of late.

Packing in a good voice assistant with good smartphone hardware at a time when Samsung is down after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle could give LG a much better chance of wooing buyers through its doors. The move will also likely put LG at parity with Apple who has Siri and Samsung said to be working on its own voice assistant called Bixby.

"Google Assistant will be very helpful for LG Electronics when all other tech firms are showcasing their voice assistant service," said a source not to be named. "The difficult task for LG is whether the service will recognize the Korean language."

The ability to recognize what the user is saying is the problem for many with any voice assistant. Many have problems with regional accents with languages like English. LG declines any official comment on this leak stating, "This is speculation that the company cannot confirm at the moment." The last LG G6 rumor we heard was that the smartphone would use heatpipes to keep its cool.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

