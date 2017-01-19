The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Concept Works Great With A Curved Display And Ceramic Body

The smartphone world is pretty much looking forward to what Apple has to offer this year with its new iPhone. This anticipation might be a bit too soon as the iPhone 7 has just been released only a few months ago but that does not stop us from being excited about the iPhone 8. However we won’t get to know the reality of the iPhone 8 until it actually comes out.

Till then we can satisfy our curiosity through rumors. First of all we are not even sure Apple will name the anniversary special phone as ‘iPhone 8’ or not. The hardware could actually be sold with the label ‘10th Anniversary iPhone’. The conceptsiPhone team has worked and published a mock up of the iPhone 8. It has made sure to look in to the past so it can do better in the future.

That is why a ceramic chassis has been chosen. The device has a 5.8 inch curved OLED display with a bezel–less screen. This display is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Edge models. The screen however is not pronounced as Samsung's, but it looks absolutely great with the zircon ceramic outer shell. The ceramic outer shell ensures that the device will be durable and light weight.

This means the transfer of electronic waves is much efficient and can take place without any outside interference. The material has the additional quality of being heat resistant which will help reduce uncomfortable situations when the CPU is run intensively. One of the main points which has every one talking is that if Apple will remove the standard Home button or not.

It is rumored that the company plans to build a Touch ID sensor which will be built right in to the display. Since this is just a concept the designer does not need to make sure if his version can actually be possible and that has why introduced a capacitive Home button with a Touch ID. The Smart Connector has also been included from the iPad Pro. This feature allows wireless charging when the device is placed on the concept Smart Dock. You can check out the concept itself in a video. Lets see if you think it is an actual representative of this year’s iPhone 8.