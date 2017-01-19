 
 

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:47am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: AutoCar
  • New Dendrobium Electric Hypercar is based on Formula 1 Technology
 

Singapore’s first hypercar is based on F1 engineering and will be unleashed on Geneva Motor Show. Vanda Electronics, a Singapore electric mobility company, developed this all-electric hypercar in cooperation with Williams Advanced Engineering.

A Singaporean electric mobility company named Vanda Electronics have made a new hypercar named Dendrobium. The unique thing about this car is that it is an electric hypercar which is certainly not the first one by any company but surely the first one by Vanda Electronics.

Dendrobium is going to be a two seater that will actually be a first Electric Hypercar to be introduced by any Singaporean automaker. The car will showcase most advanced technology and will also take influence from Williams related to Formula 1 racing technology, according to AutoCar.

The company has not shared any kind of technical details with the world right now. It will make its debut in upcoming Geneva Motor Show that will surely be the place to have all eyes on it.

The car is supposed to have an electric drivetrain with a number of electronic motors that will pump a suitable amount of power to the wheels. It is being said that it will make use of the Williams F1 hybrid units as well.

We thought have a teaser image released by company that gives a profound view of car’s exterior. The Dendrobium has pretty nicely built body that will surely help with aerodynamics in high speed.

The front of car has a large nose that showcases openings of air and at the back it has a large rear fixed wing that will make the car look much longer than its original length. The car has a tear drop shaped roof which showcases an idea taken from the concept cars that are introduced in most shows.

The structure of the car has been designed by keeping in mind all the composites that are required in F1 racing. This means that Dendrobium will be a racing car.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

