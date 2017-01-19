This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

The 3D renders made by the case maker of the Galaxy S8 has delivered more details on the upcoming flagship duo- accurate measurements of both the S8 and S8 Plus. The measurement of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is 152.38 x 78.51 x 7.94mm which makes it larger and wider than the S7 edge and the good news is that it possesses a bigger display screen.

Apparently the its appears as 6.3” when it is viewed head on but the actual size would be a little larger. Whereas, the Galaxy S8 is 140.14mm x 72.20 x 7.30mm, a little shorter and slimmer as compared to S7, but wider. In actual it should be compared to S7 edge as the display size is 5.7” without side curves, which means that the Galaxy S8 would exhibit a larger screen as compared to the S7 edge while both would be of same size!

Samsung has put in efforts to minimize the wideness of phone. The internal volume of the Galaxy S8 is similar to that of the S7, therefore the battery capacity is yet to be discovered. Nothing is confirmed regarding the Power button and the diagrams illustrates that it has microUSB 2.0 instead of USB-C.

It’s unbelievable for most people but it’s hard to deny now - a case maker should have left reasonable amount of space for the plug, whereas the two USB standards varies in width.

