 
 

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 9:33am CST

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

It is going to be a very clean Super Bowl. Another cleaning brand is spending on the Big Game.

Henkel North America announced a Persil ProClean Super Bowl 2017 ad. Henkel is coming back to the Big Game with another Persil ProClean Super Bowl ad after debuting at the Super Bowl 50.

Driven by Persil ProClean's successful Super Bowl 50 debut, the brand joined forces with TBWA, a Henkel Global Partner, to develop a new commercial that will run during the Super Bowl LI.

The team enlisted the help of "The Professional," Persil ProClean's beloved stain-fighting superhero, to broadcast a powerful message to the 100+ million viewers. The spot will air during the big game on the FOX Network, which starts at 6:30pm EST, February 5th, 2017. 

Persil ProClean's entry into the U.S. Market has helped revive what was a previously declining category. "As trial is so important with a new brand, it's exciting to have already received external awards and recognition, accompanied by consistently-positive consumer feedback. It reaffirms the prestigious quality and efficacy of Persil's formulations and inevitably leads to more consumers testing it for themselves," says Janell Holas, Vice President of Marketing for Persil. "Last year's appearance in Super Bowl 50 was instrumental in getting the Persil name recognized across the country. We are excited to leverage our new commercial this year, giving our North American consumers yet another reason to switch to Persil ProClean— because we know once they try it, they'll love it!"

While globally-renowned for over a century and across over 60 countries, the Persil brand has only been available to U.S. consumers since 2015. In its first year of launch, Persil ProClean was rated the #1 laundry detergent in the U.S. by a leading consumer testing publication followed by the triumphant "Best Overall Detergent" win by USA Today's Reviewed.com in 2016.

The Persil ProClean brand portfolio, consisting of Power-Liquid, Power-Pearls and Power-Caps, can be found in stores nationwide. 

Persil ProClean joins Procter & Gamble's Febreze and Mr. Clean in the Super Bowl 2017 Ad line-up.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.