Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

Actress Melissa McCarthy, who won the Favorite Comedic Movie Actress award at the People's Choice Awards 2017 earlier this week will star in the Kia Super Bowl 2017 commercial. As reported earlier, the Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad will feature the 2017 Kia Niro Hybrid car. The Kia Niro is a cross-over with hybrid technology. The Kia Niro set a Guinness World Record with a 76.6mpg Coast-to-Coast drive from Los Angeles to New York City end of last year.

The all-new 2017 Kia Niro made its television debut this week with two 15-second spots narrated by Melissa McCarthy. The spots are the first broadcast components of a multi-channel marketing campaign that will expand in the coming weeks, including an original 60-second spot set to air during Super Bowl LI and starring McCarthy alongside Kia’s newest hybrid. Watch the two new Kia Niro spots at the end of the report.

Created by David&Goliath, Kia Motors America’s advertising agency of record, the 15-second “Many Names” and “Need/Want” spots highlight the all-new Niro’s no-compromise combination of driving enjoyment, eye-catching design, functional utility and hybrid efficiency. Arriving soon at Kia retailers nationwide, the Niro strikes the perfect balance for today’s consumers and stakes claim to a unique position between the hybrid-electric vehicle and CUV segments.

“The Niro blends great looks, real-world utility and outstanding fuel economy together in a way that consumers haven’t seen before, and these initial marketing elements focus on the fact that there’s now ‘a smarter kind of crossover’ out there for consumers to discover,” said Michael Sprague, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America. “We’ve got a fantastic story to tell about the Niro’s uniquely alluring yet practical package, and the incredibly talented Melissa McCarthy is the perfect partner to help us do it.”

The Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad could be the funniest of the Big Game on February 5. 46-year-old Melissa McCarthy is hilarious. She starred in 2016 in the hit movies Central Intelligence and Ghostbusters.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

