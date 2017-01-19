 
 

Surprising Health Benefits Of Chewing Food

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 2:09pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 19 2017, 2:16pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Your Food
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Chewing your food properly can boost your mouth's immune system which eventually protects you against illnesses.

Most of us chew food thoroughly because it makes easier for us to swallow it. However, researchers suggest there could be many more benefits of chewing your food.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Study led by teams at The University of Manchester reveals that chewing your food properly can boost your mouth’s immune system, which offers protection against several diseases. 

A specific type of immune cell is stimulated when we chew food. The immune cell, called Th17, works as a control tower for acquired immune system. Its primary function is to fight against bacterial and fungal infections. However, this immune cell can have both advantages and problems. In many previous studies, the excess of Th17 is linked to periodontitis – a common gum disease that can lead to complications in many other diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and heart problem.

In other parts of body like guts and skin, TH17 is activated through the presence of friendly bacteria. But mouth has a different way of stimulating the immune cell: not by bacteria by chewing. Therefore, chewing or mastication can play an important role in establishing a protective immune response in our gums.

In the latest study, researchers have shown that the amount of TH17 in mouth can be increased by merely changing the hardness of food, which makes chewing an critical factor in Th17 deficiency. The research was conducted on mice.

“The immune system performs a remarkable balancing act at barrier sites such as the skin, mouth and gut by fighting off harmful pathogens while tolerating the presence of normal friendly bacteria,” said Dr Joanne Konkel, a biologist from The University of Manchester and lead author of the study.

“Importantly, because inflammation in the mouth is linked to development of diseases all around the body understanding the tissue-specific factors that regulate immunity at the oral barrier could eventually lead to new ways to treat multiple inflammatory conditions.”

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

1 hour ago

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

7 hours ago

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

7 hours ago

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

7 hours ago

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam's Club

1 hour ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

3 hours ago

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

3 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

3 hours ago

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

4 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

4 hours ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

4 hours ago

Will &amp; Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

Will & Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

7 hours ago

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

7 hours ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X Unveiled

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X Unveiled

7 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

1 hour ago

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

7 hours ago

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

7 hours ago

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

7 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam's Club

1 hour ago

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

2 hours ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.