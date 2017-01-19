Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Everyone has been holding their breath for this and it finally happened. On the stage of the People’s Choice Awards no less. Fifth Harmony performed for the first time as a quartet since the exit of the singer and group mate, Camila Cabello.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The remaining four, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Lauren Jauregui in all black to perform their award winning single, “Work From Home”.

The four singers gave an electrifying performance which left no doubt in anyone’s mind that they have become stronger and better ever since the big shock that they received from Cabello in December when she quit on the group after their Jingle Bell concert performance in Miami.

What made the performance extra special was when they were taking their final bows, DJ Khaled came out to announce that they were the winners of the People’s Choice Award trophy for Favorite Group, according to ETOnline.

The four were excited and thanked the People’s Choice Awards and their fandom, the Harmonizers who had supported them and loved them and voted for them. They also thanked their families and their team and all the people who had built them. “So much to come,” Jauregui teased at the end of their acceptance speech.

Another surprise came on the back of the performance where the group re-recorded the song that they performed “Work from Home” where they re-recorded and split Cabello’s lyrics, "we ain't worried 'bout nothin', weain't worried 'bout nada"

Fans were supportive and encouraging for the group all the way. An outpouring of support and love on the social media for Fifth Harmony sans Camila Cabello was overwhelming.