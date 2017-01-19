 
 

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 3:14pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 19 2017, 3:16pm CST, in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit
Getty Images
  • Fifth Harmony Performs for the First Time after Camila Cabello Exit at the People’s Choice Awards
 

Fifth Harmony takes the stage for a live performance at the People’s Choice Awards as a quartet since Camila Cabello’s exit

Everyone has been holding their breath for this and it finally happened. On the stage of the People’s Choice Awards no less. Fifth Harmony performed for the first time as a quartet since the exit of the singer and group mate, Camila Cabello. 

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The remaining four, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Lauren Jauregui in all black to perform their award winning single, “Work From Home”.

The four singers gave an electrifying performance which left no doubt in anyone’s mind that they have become stronger and better ever since the big shock that they received from Cabello in December when she quit on the group after their Jingle Bell concert performance in Miami. 

What made the performance extra special was when they were taking their final bows, DJ Khaled came out to announce that they were the winners of the People’s Choice Award trophy for Favorite Group, according to ETOnline.

The four were excited and thanked the People’s Choice Awards and their fandom, the Harmonizers who had supported them and loved them and voted for them. They also thanked their families and their team and all the people who had built them. “So much to come,” Jauregui teased at the end of their acceptance speech. 

Another surprise came on the back of the performance where the group re-recorded the song that they performed “Work from Home” where they re-recorded and split Cabello’s lyrics, "we ain't worried 'bout nothin', weain't worried 'bout nada"

Fans were supportive and encouraging for the group all the way. An outpouring of support and love on the social media for Fifth Harmony sans Camila Cabello was overwhelming. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 11:51am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

1 day ago, 11:48am CST

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

1 day ago, 10:55am CST

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship

2 days ago, 8:12am CST

Courtesy of HealthyWage

‘Pay-for-Pounds’ Contests Prompting Workplace Weight Loss

50 minutes ago

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Your Food

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Food

1 hour ago

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam's Club

2 hours ago

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

2 hours ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

3 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

4 hours ago

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

4 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

4 hours ago

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

5 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

5 hours ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Celebrity News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 11:51am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

1 day ago, 11:48am CST

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

1 day ago, 10:55am CST

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship

2 days ago, 8:12am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Courtesy of HealthyWage

‘Pay-for-Pounds’ Contests Prompting Workplace Weight Loss

50 minutes ago

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Your Food

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Food

1 hour ago

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam's Club

2 hours ago

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.