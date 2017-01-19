 
 

Humans Can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 3:44pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive
Image Credit: Emre Kizilkan and Jan Strueben
  • Ordinary Humans can now become Spiderman using this UV light controlled gecko glue
 

The future will have Spiderman all around, especially people who would be able to afford Spider boots, having super-sticky light-controlled wall-climbing

German scientists recently developed a new adhesive that’s very strong as it sticks and unsticks in just seconds. The device can be used for accurate microelectronics without any residue. Perhaps it could make us Spiderman.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Dr. Emre Kizilkan, lead study author from the Zoological Institute of Kiel University in Germany told Gizmodo that the main aim of this adhesive was to help humans climb heights.

The device consists of gecko foot inspired tape with light sensitive layer that’s a new technology. The film layer has molecules named azobenzene that get curled under ultraviolet rays.

The top layer of adhesive has thousands of 70 micrometer high mushroom type pillars that get sticking through van der waals forces. These forces happen as electrons are scattered in certain atoms that creates charge on the surface creating sickness to the surface with adhesive.

The researcher asked a material scientist that how would it feel if it stuck in hands. Each pillar resembled rubber that leaves no more residue than rubber if they manufactured the material so that you can protect the columns.

So, the researchers created UV controlled candy claw, but using sticker rather than claw. Researcher said that the UV light curls the device that affects sticky surface touching.

The research scientists developed the concept in two different ways, like they had 2D surfaces as glass plates when light was turned off.

When they turned the light on to pick up spheres with the curled tape, they could release the spheres after turning off the light that flattens the adhesive. The techniques works well in clean atmosphere, like transportation of silicon wafers, said Kizikan. 

The research study published in Science Robotics on January 19. The study creates a hope that one day scientists would develop spider boots as several people love to climb skyscrapers.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

22 minutes ago

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Your Food

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Food

1 hour ago

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

3 hours ago

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

8 hours ago

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

1 minute ago

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

11 minutes ago

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

30 minutes ago

Courtesy of HealthyWage

‘Pay-for-Pounds’ Contests Prompting Workplace Weight Loss

1 hour ago

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam's Club

3 hours ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

4 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

4 hours ago

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

5 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

5 hours ago

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

6 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

6 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

22 minutes ago

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Your Food

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Food

1 hour ago

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

3 hours ago

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

8 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

1 minute ago

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

11 minutes ago

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

22 minutes ago

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.