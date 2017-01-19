Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

German scientists recently developed a new adhesive that’s very strong as it sticks and unsticks in just seconds. The device can be used for accurate microelectronics without any residue. Perhaps it could make us Spiderman.

Dr. Emre Kizilkan, lead study author from the Zoological Institute of Kiel University in Germany told Gizmodo that the main aim of this adhesive was to help humans climb heights.

The device consists of gecko foot inspired tape with light sensitive layer that’s a new technology. The film layer has molecules named azobenzene that get curled under ultraviolet rays.

The top layer of adhesive has thousands of 70 micrometer high mushroom type pillars that get sticking through van der waals forces. These forces happen as electrons are scattered in certain atoms that creates charge on the surface creating sickness to the surface with adhesive.

The researcher asked a material scientist that how would it feel if it stuck in hands. Each pillar resembled rubber that leaves no more residue than rubber if they manufactured the material so that you can protect the columns.

So, the researchers created UV controlled candy claw, but using sticker rather than claw. Researcher said that the UV light curls the device that affects sticky surface touching.

The research scientists developed the concept in two different ways, like they had 2D surfaces as glass plates when light was turned off.

When they turned the light on to pick up spheres with the curled tape, they could release the spheres after turning off the light that flattens the adhesive. The techniques works well in clean atmosphere, like transportation of silicon wafers, said Kizikan.

The research study published in Science Robotics on January 19. The study creates a hope that one day scientists would develop spider boots as several people love to climb skyscrapers.