 
 

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce At The People’s Choice Awards

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 4:44pm CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards
Credit: Getty Images
  • Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance Post-Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards
 

Johnny Depp makes his first appearance in public at the People’s Choice Awards while receiving the Movie Icon Award

It was a night of first public appearances on the People’s Choice Awards. While Fifth Harmony was the center of attention during their performance without Camila Cabello, another star was also making his first appearance in public after quite some time.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Johnny Depp had been keeping his life private and out of the public eye ever since his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard. To say it was a messy divorce was an understatement.

The actor’s name was dragged through the mud when the actress accused him of physically abusing her and beating her. She called the police and presented evidence of bruises on her face and body which she said had been inflicted by Depp.

She also pursued him for a large divorce settlement. There were loopholes in her story however when the officers reporting on scene could not confirm her claims from the available evidence. While Depp’s family and friends rallied around him, many in the world started to see him in a different perspective.

His win as the People’s Choice Favorite Movie Icon cemented his status as the people’s favorite and also proved that a majority of his fans had not been deterred by Heard’s claims. Jada Pinkett Smith announced him as the winner and called him a personal favorite.

During his acceptance speech, Depp said, "I came here for you, the people who, through whatever good times or bad, have stood by me, trusted me. You've very graciously invited me here once again tonight. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."

Last year, Depp’s projects included his reprisal in the role of Mad Hatter in Alice Through the Looking Glass and a brief stint as Gellert Grindlewald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He is also set to appear as his famous character Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 11:51am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

1 day ago, 11:48am CST

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

1 day ago, 10:55am CST

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

59 minutes ago

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

1 hour ago

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

1 hour ago

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

1 hour ago

Courtesy of HealthyWage

‘Pay-for-Pounds’ Contests Prompting Workplace Weight Loss

2 hours ago

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Your Food

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Food

2 hours ago

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam's Club

4 hours ago

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

4 hours ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

5 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

5 hours ago

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

6 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Celebrity News

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 11:51am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

1 day ago, 11:48am CST

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

1 day ago, 10:55am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

59 minutes ago

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

1 hour ago

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

1 hour ago

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.