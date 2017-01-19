Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

It was a night of first public appearances on the People’s Choice Awards. While Fifth Harmony was the center of attention during their performance without Camila Cabello, another star was also making his first appearance in public after quite some time.

Johnny Depp had been keeping his life private and out of the public eye ever since his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard. To say it was a messy divorce was an understatement.

The actor’s name was dragged through the mud when the actress accused him of physically abusing her and beating her. She called the police and presented evidence of bruises on her face and body which she said had been inflicted by Depp.

She also pursued him for a large divorce settlement. There were loopholes in her story however when the officers reporting on scene could not confirm her claims from the available evidence. While Depp’s family and friends rallied around him, many in the world started to see him in a different perspective.

His win as the People’s Choice Favorite Movie Icon cemented his status as the people’s favorite and also proved that a majority of his fans had not been deterred by Heard’s claims. Jada Pinkett Smith announced him as the winner and called him a personal favorite.

During his acceptance speech, Depp said, "I came here for you, the people who, through whatever good times or bad, have stood by me, trusted me. You've very graciously invited me here once again tonight. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."

Last year, Depp’s projects included his reprisal in the role of Mad Hatter in Alice Through the Looking Glass and a brief stint as Gellert Grindlewald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He is also set to appear as his famous character Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 5.