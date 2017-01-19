Most Expensive Home in the US Up for Sale

Los Angeles is where the real deals are when it comes to pricey homes and ultra-modern mansions. The most opulent of houses is up for sale currently in Bel-Air. The starting price is a cool quarter of a billion dollars which shows that it has something to it.

This home is spread out over 38,000 square feet and consists of four floors. It has a dozen bedrooms, 21 washrooms, three kitchens, a large movie megaplex and an aquamarine pool along with a bar attached to it.

There is furthermore a view of the deep blue ocean from atop the hill on which this mansion is located. There are other homes which come close to matching this one house yet it seems to top the list.

In order to cater to the whims of those with purchasing power, the sellers of this home are adding a load of extra benefits to go along with the original plan of this home.

A $30 million bevy of beautiful luxury cars and motorcycles are going to go to the lucky person who buys this home. There will even be a bowling alley somewhere in the mix and a candy room for those who want to assuage their sweet tooth.

A wine cellar with vintage alcohol bottles and ping-pong and snooker tables will be other fringe frills attached to the sale of this piece of land, according to LATimes.

There will even be a helicopter complete with a helipad on the roof of this residence. The home apparently has everything you need already in it. The only thing you need to bring with you is the proverbial toothbrush.

If this piece of property get sold for $250 million, it will go on record as the highest amount of money ever paid for a house or rather a palace on LA soil.

The legitimate question is who will buy this expensive home?

Well, there are a few contenders. Only a few people have that kind of cash to assuage their urge to splurge. Maybe, the likes of Donald Trump may be thinking about it at this moment.

Whoever will purchase this house, it will definitely not be someone from the traditional aristocracy bracket. Rather a member of the novel crowd of jet setters will most probably buy it on a whim and maybe sell it later on at an even steeper rate. All we can do for now is wait and see…