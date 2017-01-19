 
 

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 6:01pm CST

 

Credit: AutoBlog
 

The car was seen taking a stroll in the snow

BMW is working pretty hard on its upcoming 6 Series Coupe and Convertible. We have gotten a few spy shots that give us a pretty good look on the body of car. The spy shots were taken when the car was seen strolling in snowy path.

By the looks of it, it showcases a number of changes that have been made up front, the car has got its iconic twin kidney grille which has been made more broad and wide. The highlights are also looking wider than older models. It looks like their edges will meet the grille on the front in the finished product.

The beltline of this new model’s prototype looks higher and the C-Pillars along with the rear window look less steeped than ever. They have been taped inward making it look steep on the whole.

This change has given the coupe and convertible a new look that will accentuate its broader hunches making it look more sporty. The coupe has gotten a more fastback roofline as well.

The greenhouse rear taper of the car flows into the top lid of the car’s trunk lid on to the back side, according to AutoBlog. The rear bumper has also been given updates by introducing integrated exhaust out lets in it.

The convertible Series 6 have a few new things to look forward as well. Its top has changed its look and it no longer has the flying bitterness look which was included in the last two models.

The trunk lid seem longer than the current model and overall look of it comes off flat as well. This prototype looks pretty much like that of the final one. It is soon that we will see the reveal of BMW 6 Series Coupe and convertible in the market.

